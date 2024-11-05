'Will resign if central grant in confirmed': CM Siddaramaiah challengers MP Prahlad Joshi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenged Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, stating he would resign if the Central Government confirmed a Rs 11,495 crore grant. He criticized the BJP for not addressing injustices in Karnataka and urged voters to support Congress candidate Yasir Khan Pathan in the upcoming by-election.

Will resign if central grant in confirmed CM Siddaramaiah challengers MP Prahlad Joshi vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 10:29 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has thrown down the gauntlet to Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, stating he would resign from politics if the Central Government indeed disburses Rs 11,495 crores as special grants recommended by the Finance Commission. Siddaramaiah's challenge raises the question: if the funds fail to materialize, will Joshi also step back from his political career?

Speaking to reporters at the city’s airport, Siddaramaiah responded to Joshi’s allegations regarding the central grant. “If you ask about the injustice done to our state regarding tax money, how can we ignore those who accuse us of engaging in politics?” he queried, emphasizing that the Finance Commission is appointed once every five years. He noted that they had requested a special grant of Rs 5,495 crores from the 15th Finance Commission, along with Rs 3,000 crore each for the development of ring roads and lakes, totalling Rs 11,495 crore. However, he lamented, “The money has not been released till now. Shouldn’t Union Minister Joshi ask the Centre about this?” 

MUDA land scam: Lokayukta issues notice to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; check details

Siddaramaiah further criticized the BJP, questioning whether Joshi, along with fellow party members Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, had ever addressed the injustices faced by Karnataka. He explained, “We pay over Rs 4.5 lakh crores in taxes annually, yet we receive only Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000 crores in return. We are fighting against the injustice done to our state.”

In a direct appeal during the campaign, Siddaramaiah urged voters to support Congress candidate Yasir Khan Pathan. “This by-election is crucial for empowering my government. Voting for Basavaraj Bommai’s son, who has done nothing for the constituency, makes no sense. Support Congress candidate Yasir Khan Pathan and help me strengthen our power,” he said.

Waqf property dispute: BJP is exploiting issue for politics, says HM G Parameshwar

On the Waqf property issue, Siddaramaiah asserted that the Congress government stands with farmers, instructing authorities to withdraw any notices that may have been issued. He criticized the BJP, stating, “Why aren’t they addressing the notices issued during their rule?” 

At the campaign rally, Congress candidate Yasir Khan Pathan made an emotional appeal to the crowd, saying, “We are all aspirants. With God’s blessings, you are united against the BJP. I implore you to vote for me. Your hands may be weary, but I kneel and plead for your vote.” 

