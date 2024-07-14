Will Karnataka's CET go online? State govt considers computer-based testing

Karnataka's Higher Education Minister, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, announced plans to potentially shift the Common Entrance Test (CET) to a computer-based format. A committee is examining feasibility, considering infrastructure challenges and rural student needs. A mobile app will aid the application process. From 2025, CET will exclude non-matriculation questions.

Karnataka's Higher Education Minister, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, disclosed plans to potentially shift the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority to a computer-based online format. This move aims to streamline the admission process for professional courses across the state.

Dr. Sudhakar highlighted that a committee led by retired IAS officer Narasimha Raju has been established to thoroughly examine the feasibility of implementing the CET in an online mode. Drawing insights from states like Maharashtra, where CET is already conducted online, the committee has studied the infrastructure requirements and observed firsthand demonstrations of computer-based testing.



However, the transition poses challenges, notably the need for enhanced infrastructure and increased government expenditure. Dr. Sudhakar emphasized the importance of accommodating rural students, who often face difficulties during the application process, citing errors in filling out information related to qualifications and reservations.

To address these issues, the government is finalizing the launch of a mobile application designed to guide students through the CET application process. This initiative aims to empower rural applicants by providing them with a user-friendly platform to fill out their applications accurately.

Furthermore, the minister clarified that the CET for 2025 will no longer include non-matriculation questions. Instead, students will be assessed based on their core subject knowledge. Additionally, the question papers for the upcoming CET will be published publicly, allowing for feedback from students and parents, and ensuring transparency and accountability in the examination process.



The decision to shift to computer-based testing will be made after a comprehensive evaluation of all the pros and cons involved. Dr Sudhakar assured stakeholders that the government remains committed to making informed decisions that prioritize the interests of students and the education community in Karnataka.

The introduction of an online CET could potentially revolutionize the admission process, making it more accessible and efficient for aspiring students across the state. As developments unfold, the government aims to keep the public informed and engaged in shaping the future of education in Karnataka.

