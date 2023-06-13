KCET 2023 Result to be announced on June 15; How to check results, more details

KCET 2023 result date and time: Candidates can check their results on June 15 by visiting the official websites kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2023 Result date and time: The official announcement has been made that the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will publish the results of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) or UG CET on June 15. To access the results, candidates can visit the official websites kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The KCET 2023 Exam took place on May 20 and 21, 2023, under the supervision of the KEA. This computer-based test (CBT) was conducted at 592 centers across Karnataka.

What is KCET?

The KCET serves as a state-level entrance exam held annually by the KEA. Its purpose is to facilitate admissions into undergraduate courses offered by various colleges, universities, and institutions in Karnataka. Last year, the registration count for KCET 2022 reached 2,16,559, with 2,10,829 students appearing for the test. Candidates seeking further information regarding the KCET 2023 Exam are advised to visit the official website.

Upon declaration of the KCET 2023 results, the KEA will release the counselling schedule for qualified candidates. Participation in the counselling process is mandatory for consideration of admission based on the KCET 2023 result. Additionally, the KEA will announce the names of the KCET 2023 toppers alongside the results.

This year, approximately 2.6 lakh students registered for the exam, comprising approximately 1.14 lakh girls and 1.21 lakh boys. The exam was conducted at 592 centres across the state, with 121 centres located in Bengaluru. In an official statement, the KEA mentioned that around 16,000 non-Kannadiga students registered for the examination and were exempted from taking the mandatory Kannada exam.

How to check KCET result?

After the results are declared, candidates can easily check and download their KCET Result 2023 from the official website kea.kar.nic.in by following the provided simple steps.

To check your KCET Result 2023, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Open your web browser and go to the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, locate and click on the link labelled "KCET 2023 Result."

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your KCET Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth (DOB), and other necessary details as prompted.

Step 4: After providing the required information, click on the 'Submit' button. Your KCET Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take a moment to download your KCET 2023 Scorecard. For future reference, it is recommended to print a hard copy of the scorecard.