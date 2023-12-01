Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Why 15 elephants made from Lantana trees stand majestically outside Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha; read this

    The 'Unboxing Bengaluru Festival' launches with Deputy CM Shivakumar initiating the Kempegowda bullock cart procession. Celebrating Bangalore's heritage, the event aims for inclusive participation. Plans include continuing bullock cart processions and ward-level festivals. Lantana elephants outside Vidhana Soudha tease a forthcoming exhibition on human-animal coexistence across Bengaluru from Jan 15 to Feb 15, 2024.

    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    The 'Unboxing Bengaluru Festival,' organized by the Unboxing BLR Foundation, has commenced across the city from December 1st to 11th. Marking the inauguration, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar initiated the Kempegowda bullock cart procession in Chikkapete, urging Bengalureans to actively engage in the celebrations and revel in the city's pride.

    In his address during the commencement, Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar lauded Bengaluru as a global model and emphasized its significance on the world stage. He attributed this global recognition to the foundational contributions made by Kempegowda, stressing the importance of preserving and nurturing Bengaluru’s heritage.

    Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to join WCCF, ‘city festival’ likely to be held in December

    On November 29th, an exceptional exhibition unfolded outside Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha, showcasing 15 Lantana elephants. Curated by Coexistence Collective, a consortium of conservation organizations advocating human-wildlife harmony, these magnificent elephant installations will grace the venue for the next five days. The display aims to draw attention to the imperative need for cohabitation between humans and elephants. It serves as a testament to Karnataka's commitment to fostering peaceful and sustainable interactions between the two species

    Highlighting the cultural wealth of a nation, Shivakumar advocated for inclusive participation across all strata of society in the eleven-day Bangalore festival. He expressed gratitude for the collective support extended by various entities, including the state government, BBMP, and metro, in ensuring the success of the event. Urging active involvement, he invited organizations and traders to join in the festivities and celebrate this unique cultural extravaganza.

    Harking back to Kempegowda's legacy of initiating bullock cart processions in four directions, Shivakumar indicated plans to continue this tradition. Additionally, he revealed plans to organize the 'Bangalore Festival' in every ward and assembly constituency from the coming year onwards. For comprehensive details regarding the Unboxing BLR festival celebrations, citizens can visit the https://habba.unboxingblr.com/  website.

    15 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threats through e-mail

    In a remarkable prelude to the grand display, Lantana elephants adorned the Silicon City streets for the Bengaluru festival. Positioned outside Vidhana Soudha, these captivating lantern elephants have captivated the attention of the city's residents, prompting them to flock to capture moments with these unique installations.

    These Lantana elephants serve as a teaser to the grand exhibition of 150 such installations scheduled across Bengaluru from January 15 to February 15, 2024. The primary objective behind this display is to raise awareness about human-animal coexistence and address the issues surrounding the conflict.

