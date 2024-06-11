Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, actress Pavithra Gowda arrested; 9 others detained in murder case

    Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been arrested in connection with a murder case involving a member of his fan club, Renukaswamy. Allegedly, Renukaswamy's lewd messages to Darshan's wife led to a fatal assault orchestrated by Darshan and an associate. The victim, a newlywed, leaves behind a pregnant wife. Investigations are ongoing, with multiple individuals in custody.

    Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been apprehended by the authorities in connection with a murder case, as confirmed by City Police Commissioner Dayanand in a press conference. The incident pertains to the discovery of a body near Summanahalli Bridge under Kamakshipalya Police Station on June 9.

    The victim, identified as 33-year-old Renukaswamy from Chitradurga, was found deceased under tragic circumstances. Initial investigations suggest a connection between the murder and lewd messages allegedly sent by Renukaswamy to the actor's wife.

    The unravelling of events paints a grim picture. Renukaswamy, also a member of the Darshan Fan Association, reportedly exchanged obscene messages with Pavitra Gowda, prompting Darshan's ire. It is alleged that Darshan, along with his associate Vinay, orchestrated a fatal assault on Renukaswamy, in Vinay’s car shed in Bengaluru.

    The deceased, a newlywed, leaves behind a pregnant wife. Renukaswamy's father's anguish is palpable, as he grapples with the loss of his son, who did not return home from work on that fateful Saturday.

    The FIR lodged at Kamakshipalya Police Station encapsulates the grim reality of the incident. The security guard from Anugrah's apartment complex, upon discovering the body during a routine patrol, reported the gruesome discovery. 

    As the investigation unfolds, more than ten individuals have been taken into custody, shedding light on the complexities surrounding the case. However, Commissioner Dayanand refrains from divulging further details.

