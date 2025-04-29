synopsis

The Karnataka government has transferred BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, appointing him as Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department. BMRCL MD M.M. Maheshwar Rao takes additional charge as BBMP Chief Commissioner.

Bengaluru : The state government has issued an order transferring BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and appointing him as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department.

BMRCL Managing Director M.M. Maheshwar Rao has been given additional charge as BBMP Chief Commissioner. Maheshwar Rao had earlier served as BBMP Commissioner for two months during the 2018 Assembly elections. He will now take on the additional responsibility of Chief Commissioner of the corporation.

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Urban Development Department, S.R. Umashankar, is set to retire on April 30, and Tushar Girinath has been appointed to succeed him. Additionally, Tushar Girinath has been given the responsibility of serving as the Administrator of BBMP.

