Turmoil within Karnataka Congress; MLC raises concern over party dynamics

In a recent address at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office, Congress leader and Legislative Council member BK Hariprasad voiced his apprehensions about the evolving party dynamics, subtly criticizing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's stance.

Hariprasad underscored the importance of nurturing the party's loyal workers, who have tirelessly served in districts, asserting that the future survival of the Congress party depends on safeguarding their interests.

Hariprasad recalled the era of Devaraja Arasu, a prominent leader who reached across party lines to engage with opposition figures. The Congress leader lamented the current lack of such camaraderie, suggesting that those in the opposition are now perceived as adversaries rather than as potential allies.

The discourse took a reminiscent turn as Hariprasad reflected on his past association with Devaraja Arasu, along with fellow members like Revanna, Bose Raju, KM Nagaraju, Nazir Ahmed, and Salim Ahmed. He highlighted their distinct group within the opposition and how Arasu's magnanimity transcended party boundaries.

The sentiments expressed by Hariprasad prompted a response from DK Shivakumar, who shared his own experiences from 1989. Shivakumar, like Hariprasad, had faced challenges but emphasized the importance of persistence. He referenced his interactions with Rajiv Gandhi, suggesting that political obstacles can be overcome through steadfast determination.

Hariprasad's address pivoted back to the party's internal structure, advocating for the protection of loyal workers who often find themselves without positions. He invoked historical examples, where even smaller communities were given opportunities to hold leadership roles.

Hariprasad argued that an inclusive approach is essential for the Congress party's strength and longevity.

The Congress leader concluded by urging the party to fulfil promises made by KPCC President DK Shivakumar, particularly in conducting elections and empowering real leaders.

Hariprasad cautioned against leadership being bestowed upon those who merely carry bags for established figures, underscoring the significance of democratic processes in shaping the party's leadership landscape.