This Bengaluru area tops the list of India's no.1 accident hotspots

The Eco Accident Index has released its report on accidents across India for 2024, revealing that Bommanahalli in Bengaluru has emerged as the top accident hotspot in the country.

Among metropolitan cities, Bengaluru recorded the highest number of accidents caused by potholes, contributing to a staggering 44.8 per cent of the total cases. Comparatively, Delhi reported 13.3 per cent of such accidents, while Mumbai accounted for 12.3 per cent. Hyderabad, which witnessed the highest overall number of accidents in 2024, reported 16.4 per cent, followed closely by Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) with 15.9 per cent.



In addition to Bommanahalli, other accident-prone areas include Noida in Delhi-NCR, Marunji in Pune, and Mira Road in Mumbai. The report highlighted a variety of contributing factors, such as stray animals, coconuts falling from trees, drunk driving, and traffic rule violations.

A significant number of accidents were attributed to cattle roaming on roads. Dogs caused 62 per cent of such accidents, followed by cows at 29 per cent, and buffaloes at 4 per cent. Falling coconuts while travelling also posed a serious risk to commuters.



When it comes to vehicles, the Hyundai i10 was found to be the most accident-prone car in the country. Other vehicles frequently involved in accidents include the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno, i20, and Dzire.

This report sheds light on the urgent need for better road infrastructure, stricter traffic regulation enforcement, and effective management of stray animals to ensure road safety.

