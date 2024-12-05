This Bengaluru area tops the list of India's no.1 accident hotspots

The Eco Accident Index report for 2024 reveals Bommanahalli, Bengaluru as India's top accident hotspot. Bengaluru had the highest number of pothole-related accidents. The report highlights factors like stray animals, falling coconuts, and traffic violations. The Hyundai i10 is the most accident-prone vehicle.

This Bengaluru area tops the list of India's no.1 accident hotspots vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 10:34 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

The Eco Accident Index has released its report on accidents across India for 2024, revealing that Bommanahalli in Bengaluru has emerged as the top accident hotspot in the country.  

Among metropolitan cities, Bengaluru recorded the highest number of accidents caused by potholes, contributing to a staggering 44.8 per cent of the total cases. Comparatively, Delhi reported 13.3 per cent of such accidents, while Mumbai accounted for 12.3 per cent. Hyderabad, which witnessed the highest overall number of accidents in 2024, reported 16.4 per cent, followed closely by Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) with 15.9 per cent.  

Bengaluru police arrest college mate for Rs 15 lakh fraud linked to student's suicide

In addition to Bommanahalli, other accident-prone areas include Noida in Delhi-NCR, Marunji in Pune, and Mira Road in Mumbai. The report highlighted a variety of contributing factors, such as stray animals, coconuts falling from trees, drunk driving, and traffic rule violations.  

A significant number of accidents were attributed to cattle roaming on roads. Dogs caused 62 per cent of such accidents, followed by cows at 29 per cent, and buffaloes at 4 per cent. Falling coconuts while travelling also posed a serious risk to commuters.  

Bengaluru Airport road metro to be completed by June 2026, says BMRCL

When it comes to vehicles, the Hyundai i10 was found to be the most accident-prone car in the country. Other vehicles frequently involved in accidents include the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno, i20, and Dzire.  

This report sheds light on the urgent need for better road infrastructure, stricter traffic regulation enforcement, and effective management of stray animals to ensure road safety.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

KERC to shock citizens? Escoms propose electricity price hike amid financial crisis vkp

KERC to shock citizens? Escoms propose electricity price hike amid financial crisis

KSRTC to provide AC bus service for cities around Bengaluru within 100 km; check details vkp

KSRTC to provide AC bus service for cities around Bengaluru within 100 km; check details

Pavithra Gowda played no role in Renukaswamys murder claims advocate in Karnataka High Court vkp

Pavithra Gowda played no role in Renukaswamy's murder, claims advocate in Karnataka HC

Bengaluru police arrest college mate for Rs 15 lakh fraud linked to student's suicide vkp

Bengaluru police arrest college mate for Rs 15 lakh fraud linked to student's suicide

Bengaluru Airport road metro to be completed by June 2026, says BMRCL vkp

Bengaluru Airport road metro to be completed by June 2026, says BMRCL

Recent Stories

Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu inked her love for ex-husband Naga Chaitanya with three special tattoos? Read on NTI

Did you know Samantha inked her love for ex-husband Naga Chaitanya with three special tattoos? Read on

'Respect religious freedom...' US urges Bangladesh to ensure legal representation for Hindu monk chinmoy krishna das anr

'Respect religious freedom...' US urges Bangladesh to ensure legal representation for Hindu monk

Actor Salman Khan threatened by trespasser at Dadar set, invokes Lawrence Bishnoi; Read on NTI

Actor Salman Khan threatened by trespasser at Dadar set, invokes Lawrence Bishnoi; Read on

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony today: Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisory; Know which routes to avoid gcw

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony today: Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisory; Know which routes to avoid

Kolkata Weather Latest update: Met office hints at HUGE temperature DROP; predicts western disturbances ATG

Kolkata Weather Latest update: Met office hints at HUGE temperature DROP; predicts western disturbances

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon