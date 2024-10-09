Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'There is competition for CM post in Congress itself': Former K’taka DCM KS Eshwarappa

    Former Deputy CM K.S. Eshwarappa criticized Congress for its competition for the CM position, questioning its commitment to Dalit leadership. He accused the party of treating minorities as vote banks and highlighted issues within the BJP, emphasizing the need to eliminate nepotism and support for backward classes.

    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 12:45 PM IST

    Former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has stated that there is intense competition for the Chief Minister's post within the Congress party. "It is common knowledge that several leaders are holding secret meetings and vying for the CM position," he said during a conversation with reporters on Tuesday.

    Eshwarappa questioned the Congress party's commitment to Dalit leadership, asking, "Why didn’t the Congress elect a Dalit Chief Minister earlier?" He noted that the current discussions suggesting a Dalit candidate for the CM position seem to be a recent development. "Do Dalits not remember the Congress party from before?" he asked.

    CM Siddaramaiah is presenting caste census to cover-up MUDA land scam: HD Kumaraswamy

    The former deputy CM criticized Congress for treating minorities and Dalits as mere vote banks. "This trend continues," he remarked, referring to a recent court ruling regarding the Muda case. Eshwarappa expressed frustration over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's reluctance to resign, calling it "an insult to the court."

    Eshwarappa revealed that there have been discussions about renaming the Rayanna Brigade. He emphasized the need for support for backward classes and Dalits, stating that "Hindu society organizations are not providing any assistance." He confirmed that MLA Basanagowda Patil Yatna would also attend the convention.

    Eshwarappa accused the BJP of nepotism and called for an end to such practices. "Hinduism and nepotism are prevalent in the BJP, and this must stop," he insisted. He emphasized the importance of Hindutva, stating, "Our goal is to eliminate family politics within the BJP."

    'CM Siddaramaiah will resign after Dasara': BJP Karnataka president BY Vijayendra

    He further shared that activists within the BJP feel neglected and mistreated. "Many people have faced injustice, yet they remain silent. I contested the elections because I felt it was unfair, and I wanted the central leaders to be aware of it," he said. He mentioned prominent BJP figures like C.T. Ravi, Pratap Simha, and Anantakumar Hegde, claiming they have wronged many.

    Eshwarappa concluded by highlighting that while the BJP has made strides in mass leadership in the state, the number of MLAs has decreased. "The important leaders in the state are suffering. We are working toward a solution through compromise politics," he added.

