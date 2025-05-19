Bengaluru faced severe waterlogging after heavy rains, prompting criticism from MP Tejasvi Surya, who questioned DK Shivakumar’s leadership. Shivakumar assured the public of swift action and long-term solutions to address flooding.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has been experiencing severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, prompting Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to express his deep concern over the situation. "I am deeply concerned by the havoc caused by relentless rains in Bengaluru... I remain committed to Bengaluru--working round the clock to address challenges and ensure relief," he tweeted.

However, the BJP has quickly criticised the government's response, with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya questioning the sincerity of DK Shivakumar's efforts.

"I appreciate your honesty in admitting decades of neglect of civic infrastructure that has led Bengaluru to where it is today," the MP tweeted, adding, "Atleast now, will you forego your tunnel road fantasy and concentrate on basics? " wrote the MP on Twitter.

The MP also questioned the government's progress since DK Shivakumar assumed charge, saying, "It's been over two years since you assumed charge, sir. We wish to see real, fast-paced progress, not excuses.

Despite the criticism, DK Shivakumar has assured the public of his commitment to finding long-term, sustainable solutions to the city's flooding issues. "I will be visiting the BBMP War Room and flood-affected areas personally to take stock on the ground," he tweeted.

Heavy overnight rain brought Bengaluru to a standstill on May 19, with flooded roads, traffic jams, fallen trees, and boats navigating some areas, crippling the city's daily life. Citizens expressed frustration over the city's lack of drainage infrastructure, exacerbating flooding issues.

Mohamed Jaullah, a Bengaluru resident, shared his ordeal amid the city's severe flooding, "It's raining heavily since 3 o'clock. My house and office are affected, and waterlogging is causing immense trouble. Daily work is suffering, and it's become a huge headache. Water has entered both my home and office. I urge the government to resolve this issue as quickly as possible".

Karnataka police are rescuing stranded people as Bengaluru faces severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several areas across Karnataka, including Bengaluru. More rain is expected in the next two days, bracing the city for further disruption. Authorities are working to mitigate the impact of the flooding.