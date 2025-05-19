Bengaluru recorded 104 mm of rain, the highest in May in a decade, causing severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions across the city. IMD issued a yellow alert with more heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds expected till May 22.

Bengaluru witnessed torrential rainfall overnight, recording 104 mm, the highest in a decade for May. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for the next four days and placed Bengaluru under a yellow alert today.

Heavy rain damages files at Shanthinagar CCB office

The ground floor of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Shanthinagar was flooded, damaging case files in over eight rooms. The water damage has disrupted investigation work, and officials are currently assessing the extent of the loss.

Record rainfall across Karnataka

Chamarajanagar tops the list Heavy rainfall was reported across Karnataka. Mangala in Chamarajanagar recorded 130 mm, while Kengeri in Bengaluru registered the city’s highest at 132 mm. Other notable figures include:

Narayanapura (Ramanagara): 115 mm

Santehalli (Kolar): 96 mm

Sindhuvalli (Mysuru): 87 mm

Hosahalli (Mandya): 77 mm

Bengaluru waterlogged

Severe traffic disruption Over 20 wards in Bengaluru, including Koramangala (96.5 mm), HAL Airport (93 mm), Kottigepalya (92.5 mm), Vidyapitha (92.5 mm), and Marathahalli (91.5 mm), recorded more than 70 mm of rainfall. Many areas are heavily waterlogged, causing major traffic disruptions across the city.

Rain-affected traffic bottlenecks

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has reported slow movement in the following areas due to waterlogging and fallen trees:

Silk Board Junction to Bellandur and Agara

Vidyashilp Railway Underpass towards Airport

HSR Layout Depot to 14th Main Road

Kanakapura Main Road to Konanakunte

Shirasi Circle to Uma Theater

Prasanna Theatre to Basava Mantapa Signal

Sony World Signal to Maharaja Signal

Belimutt Junction to Binny Mill

Adarsh Junction to Ramaiah Junction

Shahi Garments to Hulimavu Gate

Rashtrotthana School Junction to Cloud-9 Hospital

IMD weather warning

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the following districts: Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, and Shivamogga.

An orange alert has been issued for: Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, and Tumkur.

Thunderstorms and lightning are expected during the evening or night in many of these areas.

Public advisory