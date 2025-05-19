Heavy rain in Bengaluru caused the Vrishabhavathi River to overflow with garbage and sewage, flooding homes in Chikkakuntanahalli village. Villagers demand a cleanup. IMD has issued a yellow alert for 23 districts until May 22.

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru has led to the overflowing of the Vrishabhavathi River, causing distress in Chikkakuntanahalli village, located near Bidadi. The river, which carries sewage and solid waste from various parts of the city, has inundated parts of the village.

A significant accumulation of garbage near the village bridge is obstructing the natural flow of the river. As a result, rainwater mixed with sewage has entered several homes, posing serious health and safety risks to residents living along the riverbanks.

Villagers demand Vrishabhavathi cleanup

Frustrated by repeated flooding and pollution, the residents of Chikkakuntanahalli have submitted a petition to local authorities demanding immediate action. They are urging the government to remove the accumulated garbage and implement a permanent solution to prevent sewage and waste from affecting their village.

Despite the growing concerns, no official response or action from the authorities has been reported so far.

IMD issues yellow alert for Karnataka

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for 23 districts in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of60 km/h until May 22, 2025. The ongoing weather conditions are expected to increase the risk of further waterlogging and river overflow in low-lying areas.