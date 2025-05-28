Abdul Rahiman was killed in a sword attack in Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada, sparking public outrage and tension. Authorities imposed a curfew in five taluks. Police presence was increased, and Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the incident.

Dakshina Kannada district is on edge after a brutal sword attack in Addoor Koltamajalu, Bantwal taluk, claimed the life of Abdul Rahiman. The incident has sparked widespread unrest, prompting the district administration to impose a curfew in several taluks.

Brutal attack claims one life

Abdul Rahiman, the son of Abdul Khader and a resident of Koltamajalu Bellur, was attacked while unloading sand from a pickup truck with his associate. A group of assailants armed with swords assaulted them, leaving Abdul Rahiman fatally injured. His companion, Kalander Shafi, also sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Highland Hospital in Mangaluru.

Public anger and demand for action

The attack triggered immediate outrage. A large crowd gathered outside the hospital in Mangaluru, alleging that hate speech was the root cause of the violence. Protesters claimed that the murder could have been prevented if individuals delivering hate speeches in the region had been arrested earlier. The public is demanding the arrest of some Hindu leaders who allegedly delivered hate speeches in the coastal region of the state. In response, police have tightened security around the hospital and other sensitive areas to prevent any escalation.

Curfew enforced to maintain law and order

In view of the heightened tensions, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has enforced a curfew under Section 144 of the CrPC. The curfew will remain in effect until 6 PM on May 30 across the taluks of Bantwal, Puttur, Belthangady, Sulya, and Kadaba. District Collector Anand issued the order, and additional police forces have been deployed to ensure peace. No curfew has been imposed in Mangalore, Moodbidri, Mulki, and Ullal taluks.

Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's response

District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao condemned the murder in a social media post and confirmed that he had spoken with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar, DGP Dr Praveen Sood, and the ADGP for Law and Order regarding the situation. He expressed concern over deliberate attempts to disturb communal harmony in the district and directed officials to take firm action. He also urged the public to remain calm and avoid spreading or believing in rumours.