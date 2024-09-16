Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘It’s Kannada, not Kannad’: Kiccha Sudeep corrects anchor’s pronunciation at SIIMA awards 2024 (WATCH)

    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

    In a recent incident at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 in Dubai, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep took the opportunity to correct a mispronunciation during the event. The actor corrected the Hyderabad-based anchor's error in pronouncing "Kannada" as "Kannad" during the segment.

    In a video that has gained significant attention online, Sudeep is seen correcting the anchor. He expressed that while he can understand when people from Mumbai might mispronounce the term, it was surprising to hear the same mistake from someone from Hyderabad. Sudeep commented, "I can understand if people from Mumbai say 'Kannad,' but it's not acceptable coming from someone from Hyderabad."

    Upon realizing the error, the anchor promptly corrected himself, saying, "Kannada, sorry." Sudeep responded, "Yes, Kannada. Thank you."

    This incident is not the first time Sudeep has made headlines for his comments on language. In 2022, Sudeep had a prominent clash with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn after Sudeep declared that "Hindi is not a national language."

    The video of this recent exchange has gone viral, highlighting the ongoing sensitivity and importance of correct pronunciation in regional languages.

