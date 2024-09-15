Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Karnataka or Pakistan?': Bengaluru woman blasts Swiggy for lack of Kannada-speaking agents, sparks debate

    A woman from Bengaluru, Karnataka, has ignited a controversy on social media after criticizing food delivery giant Swiggy over the absence of Kannada-speaking delivery agents in the city.

    First Published Sep 15, 2024

    A woman from Bengaluru, Karnataka, has ignited a controversy on social media after criticizing food delivery giant Swiggy over the absence of Kannada-speaking delivery agents in the city. Her post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), has triggered a wider discussion about language preferences in Karnataka, with many voicing their concerns on the issue.

    The woman named Rekha took to social media to express her frustration after receiving a delivery from Swiggy, where the delivery agent reportedly did not speak or understand Kannada or even English. Her post, which included a screenshot of her order, questioned Swiggy's choice of delivery personnel in Bengaluru and accused the company of imposing Hindi, sparking a wave of reactions from users across the platform.

    “Bengaluru is in Karnataka or Pakistan @swiggy?” she wrote. “Your delivery guy neither speaks nor understands Kannada, nor even English. Do you expect us to learn his state language Hindi in our land? Stop imposing things on us and ensure your delivery persons know Kannada.”

    The post, which has garnered over 2.5 lakh views, has reignited the insider-outsider debate in Karnataka, with many locals advocating for more job opportunities to be reserved for Kannadigas. The broader issue of language preference in the state has been a longstanding point of contention, and the post has only further fueled the ongoing conversation.

    The woman's remarks have sparked mixed responses on social media, with users offering varied perspectives on the language debate. Some echoed her concerns about the imposition of Hindi, while others stressed the practical aspects of food delivery services.

    Ankit Verma, one user on X, pointed out the potential economic consequences of escalating language tensions in Karnataka. He commented, “Due to ongoing language tensions in Karnataka, reports suggest that 53 companies from Surat, Lucknow, and Indore have been approached to relocate—14 of which are multinationals. This could significantly affect Bengaluru’s startup culture and global presence. Will the city’s tech hub status remain secure?”

    Another user highlighted the functional nature of the delivery business. “As long as the delivery is done on time, who cares about the linguistic skills of the delivery boy!” the user said, emphasizing the importance of timely service over language proficiency.

    Meanwhile, others questioned the woman’s stance, suggesting that her comments were unreasonable. One user sarcastically asked, “Is Bengaluru in Karnataka or England? As far as I know, English wasn’t originally a cultural language in Karnataka.”

    Some social media users challenged the woman's interpretation of language policy in India. Shweta Bansal raised legal and constitutional questions, asking, “Hindi a state language or national official language? Three-language formula? Are you above the constitution?” This comment reflects the ongoing debate surrounding the role of Hindi as a language of communication in India, where it is an official language but not mandatory in many states, including Karnataka.

    The incident has intensified the debate over the role of local languages in the workforce and business operations. Karnataka, a state with a rich linguistic heritage, has long advocated for the promotion of Kannada in both public and private spheres. The growing presence of non-Kannada-speaking workers, particularly in cities like Bengaluru, has contributed to the tension between preserving regional identity and accommodating a multilingual workforce.

