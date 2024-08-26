South India’s first underground A/C market opens in Bengaluru with best in class facilties: Where is it?

Bengaluru has just welcomed a groundbreaking addition to its commercial landscape: South India’s first air-conditioned underground market. Located conveniently near Vijayanagara Metro Station, this state-of-the-art market boasts a total of 79 shops, setting a new standard for shopping comfort and convenience.

The market features a fully paved granite floor, adding a touch of elegance to its design. It is equipped with three glass sliding doors that operate with advanced sensors, ensuring smooth entry and exit. Shoppers will find two escalators and a goods lift for easy movement of products. The facility also includes 26 indoor air conditioning units, maintaining a pleasant environment throughout the year.



EXCLUSIVE! Accused actor Darshan seen relaxing on bed after viral cigarette photo, video call - Jail luxury?

In addition to the shopping spaces, the market houses several essential facilities. An electrical room, a store, and an office room are part of the infrastructure. The design incorporates eight easily accessible entry and exit points. Each shop is outfitted with fire control systems, ensuring safety, and benefits from good ventilation and lighting.



Who is Wilson Garden Naga? Rowdy Sheeter seen with accused actor Darshan in viral photo

The construction of this market has been completed in phases, with a total expenditure of Rs. 13 crores. The first phase, funded with Rs. 5 crores under the Nagarothana Yojana, laid the groundwork. The second phase, which saw an investment of Rs. 8 crores under the CM Nava Nagarothana Yojana, added the finishing touches.

The underground bazaar stretches 100 meters in length, and 11 meters in width, and features a 3-meter-wide footpath running along its length. Shops are strategically placed on either side of the footpath, enhancing accessibility. To address rainwater issues, a dedicated pipeline has been installed around the market to direct water into the main road's drainage system, preventing any potential flooding.

Latest Videos