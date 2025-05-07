Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said the state stands with the Centre on Operation Sindoor. Security has been tightened across key locations, and steps are being taken to repatriate Pakistani nationals from Karnataka.

“The Army has taken action today, and we support it. We stand united in protecting the nation’s interests. The entire government and the people of the state are with the country,” said Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara regarding the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor.

“We have received advisories from the Union Home Ministry and the Defence Ministry on implementing civil defence measures and are taking necessary action accordingly,” he said.

Security has been deployed at power plants, major water sources, dams, and airports. The intelligence wing has been directed to remain vigilant and relay any critical information to the Centre. Instructions have also been issued to conduct mock drills, one of which is scheduled at 4 PM in Halasuru. All district administrations have been notified.

The central government will provide security to centrally administered industries and facilities, while the state government will ensure protection in areas under its jurisdiction. Bengaluru Police have been asked to stay on high alert.

“We are already repatriating Pakistani nationals residing in Karnataka. We are coordinating with the FRO to gather details and deport the remaining individuals,” Parameshwara added.

He also informed that the protest planned in Raichur has been cancelled. “The nation is our priority, and we will work hand in hand with the Centre,” he affirmed.