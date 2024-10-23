‘3 hours for 5km’: Bengaluru's ORR traffic woes intensify after torrential rainfall

Bengaluru is facing severe traffic congestion due to recent torrential rains, with one resident taking three hours to travel just five kilometres. Key areas like the Outer Ring Road and East Bengaluru saw significant delays, worsened by flooding and inadequate drainage systems.

Bengaluru, a city known for its bustling traffic, is facing an even greater challenge due to recent torrential rains. The downpour has caused severe congestion across many roads, turning commutes into prolonged nightmares. A particularly alarming incident occurred yesterday when one resident spent three hours covering just five kilometres, highlighting the alarming state of traffic in the city.

The Outer Ring Road (ORR), an important route for many tech companies and offices, was blocked for much of the day. Even with plenty of traffic police on duty, the situation was chaotic, leaving many drivers stuck for hours. Surendran K., a Kalyan Nagar resident, described his experience of being trapped in traffic for hours without relief. “I left the office at 6 PM, and it took me at least three hours to get home,” he lamented.



Is Bengaluru traffic hurting Brand Bengaluru? City ranks 6th in global traffic index; Pune follows at 7th

The situation was just as bad for employees travelling from East Bengaluru. Heavy traffic clogged areas like Whitefield, Marathahalli, and Bellandur. A resident from JP Nagar shared that his colleagues left the office at 4:30 PM but spent two and a half hours on the road without making much headway. “We tried different routes, but they were all congested,” he said.

Travellers between Hoskerehalli and RR faced their struggles, with one person noting it took an hour and a half to navigate just three kilometres. Many service roads in Whitefield, Marathahalli, and Bellandur were partially submerged, exacerbating the traffic woes. Residents voiced their frustrations, stating there were no efforts to drain the standing water or repair the clogged drains.



Bengaluru rains disrupt morning commute; Traffic jams worsen, IMD issues Orange alert (WATCH)

To manage the situation, traffic police closed the exit gates of several tech parks as the congestion intensified. Authorities reported that around 60 kilometres of the Outer Ring Road were flooded, leading to drastic increases in traffic across the city.

The combination of heavy rains and inadequate drainage systems has left Bengaluru’s infrastructure struggling to cope, leaving many residents wondering when relief will come.

Latest Videos