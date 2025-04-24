Five days after Ricky Rai's shootout, police suspect ex-gunman Mannappa Vitthal due to forensic evidence and CCTV footage. No arrests have been made. A third suspect has been questioned, and the investigation is ongoing from multiple angles.

Ramanagara : Five days after the shootout involving Ricky Rai, son of former underworld don Muthappa Rai, police are still struggling to solve the case. Suspicion has fallen on Muthappa Rai’s former gunman, Mannappa Vitthal, who is currently hospitalised. Police plan to question him again upon his release. Vitthal has already been questioned once but experienced chest pains during the interrogation and was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. He is expected to be discharged on Thursday, after which further questioning will take place.

Police suspect that the bullet found at the scene matches Vitthal’s gun, which is currently under forensic examination. Vitthal, who previously served as a gunman for both Muthappa Rai and Ricky Rai, later took on a home security role due to health issues. Reports suggest that Muthappa Rai had promised Vitthal a plot of land before his death. However, Ricky Rai allegedly refused to honour this promise, leading to speculation about Vitthal’s possible motive. CCTV footage from April 19, the day of the shootout, allegedly shows Vitthal exiting and re-entering Ricky Rai’s Bidadi residence through the back door, further raising suspicion.

Nitesh Shetty, the third suspect in the Ricky Rai shooting case, appeared for questioning at the Bidadi police station on Wednesday, accompanied by his lawyers. ASP Suresh conducted the interrogation, gathering information related to the incident.

District Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda stated that no arrests have been made so far in the Ricky Rai shootout case. The third suspect, named by the complainant, is being questioned along with others not mentioned in the FIR. Several reports are still awaited, and a final decision will be made once all necessary evidence and statements are reviewed.

One suspect remains hospitalised, hindering further investigation. Both the suspect and the victim are currently receiving medical treatment. Given the complexity of the case, the investigation is being conducted from multiple angles, and a conclusive decision will be made after all questioning is complete.