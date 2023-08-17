Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Railway passengers to get trains to Pandharpur from Hubballi: Prahlad Joshi

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi's proactive efforts have secured an extension of train 16535/36, Mysore-Solapur, to Pandharpur. This benefits residents of Hubballi, Bagalkote, and Vijayapur with direct access to the Vithoba temple. The extended route's schedule is set, pending launch confirmation, greatly facilitating travel for pilgrims and locals.

    Railway passengers to get trains to Pandharpur from Hubballi: Prahlad Joshi
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 4:46 PM IST

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has revealed a significant achievement Which benefits the passengers of Hubballii, Bagalkote, and Vijayapur residents. The request to extend train number 16535/36, Mysore-Solapur, to Pandharpur, has been granted, enabling a direct route to the Vithoba temple.

    The minister's proactive role in this accomplishment stands out. He had approached the Central Railway Minister, emphasising the need for an extension of the Golagumbaj Express train's route. Originally operating between Gadag, Bagalkote, Vijayapur, and Solapur, the route has been extended to Pandharpur. The South Western Railway has granted this decision on August 14.

    The extended route will facilitate a daily departure from Mysore at 3:45 pm, arriving at Pandharpur by 12:25 pm the next day. The return journey will start from Pandharpur at 1 pm, reaching Mysore at 10:30 pm on the next day. 

    However, the launch date of the extended service is not confirmed yet. Minister Joshi has thanked the Central Railway ministry for their approval of the train until Pandharpur. 

    This development brings forth a convenient travel route for the people of Hubli, Gadag, Bagalkote, and Vijayapur, allowing them direct access to the revered Vithoba temple in Pandharpur. Most citizens from Karnataka often visit the Pandharpur temple, as a pilgrimage to the Vithoba temple.

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
