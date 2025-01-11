Rahul Dravid birthday: 7 things to know about this former Captain

Sports
Former Indian cricketer and head coach Rahul Dravid turned 52 on January 11, 2025. He achieved great milestones in his career
Rahul Dravid is known worldwide as 'The Wall.' Getting him out was a challenge for any bowler
Rahul Dravid scored a flurry of runs in his international career. He played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs, scoring 13288 and 10889 runs respectively
Bowlers trembled before Dravid; getting him out was a daunting task
Dravid was no less than a hero in his youth. Many admired his good looks. He was in the spotlight both on and off the field
In 2004, he received the Most Attractive Sportsperson award, surpassing even tennis star Sania Mirza
He also outshone players like Yuvraj Singh in terms of personality. His charisma was widely talked about
