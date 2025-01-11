Sports

Rahul Dravid birthday: 7 things to know about this former Captain

Rahul Dravid's Birthday

Former Indian cricketer and head coach Rahul Dravid turned 52 on January 11, 2025. He achieved great milestones in his career

Known as 'The Wall'

Rahul Dravid is known worldwide as 'The Wall.' Getting him out was a challenge for any bowler

A flurry of runs in international cricket

Rahul Dravid scored a flurry of runs in his international career. He played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs, scoring 13288 and 10889 runs respectively

Bowlers trembled before him

Bowlers trembled before Dravid; getting him out was a daunting task

Dravid's handsome looks

Dravid was no less than a hero in his youth. Many admired his good looks. He was in the spotlight both on and off the field

Award for most attractive sportsperson

In 2004, he received the Most Attractive Sportsperson award, surpassing even tennis star Sania Mirza

Outshone Yuvraj Singh in personality

He also outshone players like Yuvraj Singh in terms of personality. His charisma was widely talked about

