R Ashoka condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, blaming Pakistan and alleging sleeper cells are active in Karnataka. He urged the state government to act swiftly and assured a strong response from the Centre.

Bengaluru : In response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Wednesday said that the Union government will give a befitting response to the terror attack which happened in Pahalgam.

Speaking at a press conference, Ashoka said, "This is a sad day for all of us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status, paving the way for development. I visited there two years ago, and businesses were thriving. Many Muslims happily said they were earning Rs 10,000 daily. However, this act by a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist organisation is condemnable."

Ashoka also urged the Karnataka government to "detect sleeper cells" and maintain law and order. The opposition leader accused Pakistan of orchestrating the attack, noting that Jammu-Kashmir is a tourism hub where the central government's initiatives had created a conducive environment for development. He highlighted that PM Modi had launched development projects worth billions of rupees.

"Deaths of Bharat Bhushan from Bengaluru and Manjunath from Shivamogga in this incident are tragic," the BJP leader said.

Ashok further alleged that terrorists targeted and killed Hindus while sparing Muslims, with local sleeper cells providing support. He claimed sleeper cells also exist in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, and some even facilitate voter ID cards for terrorists.

He assured that the central government would respond appropriately, emphasising that India has one of the world's strongest armed forces.

This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.