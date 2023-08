Power cut in Bengaluru for 3 days; check the areas below

BESCOM has scheduled a three-day power cut in various areas of Bengaluru from August 1 to 3 for service maintenance work. The affected regions include Singenahalli, Kanivehalli, Devarahosahalli, and others from 10 am to 5 pm daily.

Regular maintenance work in the areas surrounding the below-mentioned areas, will experience power cut, stated BESCOM.



August 1 and 2

Singenahalli, Kanivehalli, Kenchapura, Devarahosahalli, R.D. Kaaval, Bukkapatna, Hosahalli, Hunasekatte, Yaradakatte, Neralagudda, Ramalingapura, Saalapura, Baalapura, Maadenahalli, Ranganathapura, Nimbemaradahalli, S Ranganahalli, Huildore, Kambadahalli, Giddanahalli, Sakshihalli, Tuppadahalli, Karemadanahalli and the surrounding areas will experience Power cuts, from morning 10 am to 5 pm on August 1 & 2 , 2023.

August 3, Thursday

Neralakere Grama Panchayat, Keinodu Grama Panchayat, Srirampura Grama Panchayat, Talya, Hulikere, Kuminghatta, Venkateshapura, Malasinganahalli, Ghatihosahalli, Singenahalli, Kanivehalli, Kenchapura, Devarahosahalli, R D Kaaval, Bukkapatna, Hosahalli, Hunasekatte, Yaradakatte, Neralagudda, Ranganatahpura, Ramalingapura, Saalapura, Karemadanahalli, Murudeshwar Ceramics factory, Jaanakal pura, Maadenahalli, Kilaaradahalli, Taanda, Raamanahalli, Nalkudooru, Doddaghatta, Kyatalagere, Kaariganuru, Belagere, Tyavanige, Haarehalli, Navilehaal and other villages in the surrounding, Bidaragadde, Govinakovi, Thakkanahalli.



Holemaadapura, Kammaragatte, Chiluru, Malali, Gopagondanahalli, Kuruva, Kengatte, Gadekatte, Govinakovi, C Kadadakatte and surrounding villages.

Honnali, Gollarahalli, Balleshwara, Arakere, Hiregonigere, Hanumasagara, Maarikoppa, Soraturu, Kattuge, Arundi, Teetharaameshwara, Kunduru, Koolambi, Timlapura, Raampura, Hotyapura, Benakanahalli, Hirebasooru, Kulaghatta, Saasuvehalli and surrounding villages. Savalanga, Kodtalu, Chinnikatte, Ganjinahalli, Maadapura, Mussenaalu, Jayanagara, Maachegondanahalli, Kyatinakoppa and surrounding places will experience power cuts, stated the BESCOM in its recent notification on the website.