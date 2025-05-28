Police have filed an FIR against 15 people, including two known to the victim, in the Abdul Rahiman murder case in Bantwal. Based on input from injured survivor Kalander Shafi, five police teams have been formed to investigate the case.

Mangaluru: A significant development has emerged in the Abdul Rahiman murder case in Bantwal. Police investigating the incident have uncovered crucial information and leads regarding the assailants who attacked Abdul Rahiman and Kalander Shafi.

Abdul Rahiman died in the attack, while Kalander Shafi sustained severe injuries. Based on information provided by Kalander Shafi during transportation to the hospital, an FIR has been filed against 15 individuals at the Bantwal Rural Police Station.

FIR filed against 15, including two acquaintances

An FIR has been lodged against 15 individuals, including two acquaintances of the deceased Abdul Rahim. The case names Deepak, Sumit, and 13 others. The complaint was filed by Mohammed Nisar based on details given by the injured Kalander Shafi while en route to the hospital in an ambulance.

Incident details from the complaint

According to Nisar’s complaint, the Bantwal police filed a case under sections BNS 103, 109, 118(1), 118(2), 190, 191(1), 191(2), and 191(3). The incident occurred while Abdul Rahim and Kalander Shafi were unloading sand from a pickup truck near the house of Rajeevi in Erakodiya, Kuriyala village.

Abdul Rahiman, who was sitting in the driver's seat, was pulled out and attacked with lethal weapons, succumbing to his injuries. Locals raised an alarm, causing the attackers to flee during their attack on Kalander Shafi. While being transported in the ambulance, Kalander Shafi informed Mohammed Nisar that two of the attackers were known to him.

Five police teams formed to investigate

Five police teams have been formed to probe the Abdul Rahiman murder case in Bantwal. Dakshina Kannada. District SP Yatish has assigned specific responsibilities to each team. The teams, led by DYSP Vijay Prakash, consist of personnel from the Mangaluru City Crime Control Branch (CCB) and Bantwal Rural Police Station.