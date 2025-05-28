VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell was arrested in Mangaluru for calling a bandh to protest the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. The bandh saw incidents of stone-pelting, leading to police action and prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the city.

Mangaluru: Tensions continue to rise in Mangaluru following the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sharan Pumpwell has been arrested for calling a bandh (shutdown) in Dakshina Kannada district to protest the killing. Kadri police took Sharan into custody for questioning and subsequently arrested him. Following legal procedures, he was taken to Wenlock Hospital for a medical examination.

Sharan Pumpwell's arrest comes shortly after the murder of Abdul Rahim in Bantwal. Suhas Shetty was attacked and killed near Bajpe, creating a climate of fear in Mangaluru. Hindu organisations staged large-scale protests following the incident, during which Sharan Pumpwell called for a bandh in Dakshina Kannada. The bandh was observed the following day and was marked by incidents of stone-pelting on buses. Police investigated the bandh call and arrested Sharan Pumpwell.

Prohibitory orders imposed in Mangaluru Police Commissionerate

Repeated attempts to disrupt peace in Mangaluru have prompted the government to take strict action. Following Abdul Rahim’s murder in Bantwal, tensions escalated in Mangaluru, leading to the imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC within the jurisdiction of the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate.

Protests condemning Abdul Rahim's murder

The situation remains tense following Abdul Rahim’s murder in Bantwal. Protests demanding justice were held on the roads in Deralakatte, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.