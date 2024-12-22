POCSO cases soar in Karnataka with Bengaluru at top amid concerns of low convictions

Karnataka sees rising POCSO cases, with Bengaluru reporting the highest number. Despite 10,247 cases in 35 months, only 179 convictions have been made, with 6,945 cases still under investigation.

Bengaluru: The number of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) cases has been steadily increasing across Karnataka, with Bengaluru emerging as the district with the highest number of such cases. Despite the alarming rise in cases, there is a growing concern over the lack of justice, with a significant number of accused individuals remaining unpunished due to insufficient evidence.

Also Read: Bengaluru Police bust 'Girlfriend Swapping' racket; 2 arrested for blackmailing victims

In the past 35 months, a total of 10,247 POCSO cases have been registered across the state. Of these, 1,521 cases were reported in Bengaluru, with Mysore, Shivamogga, Little Ballapur, Hassan, and Belagavi also reporting 585, 550, 466, 449, and 426 cases respectively.

Despite the high number of cases, justice for the victims remains elusive. Only 179 individuals have been convicted in connection with POCSO offenses, while 2,179 cases have already been acquitted. As of now, 6,945 cases are still under investigation.

Parents, especially in cases involving their own children, are often hesitant to come forward due to fears of damaging their children's future. This hesitation, combined with the challenges of gathering adequate evidence, has contributed to the growing backlog of cases.

In 2022, the number of reported POCSO cases were significantly lower in Karnataka at 3110. Back then, Bengaluru city registered the highest number of incidents with 462 cases, followed by Shivamogga with 176 cases, Hassan with 148 cases, Mysuru district with 142 cases, Chickballapura with 137 cases, Belagavi districts at 132 cases and Chikkamagaluru with 120 cases.

Also Read: Karnataka accident: 6 dead after container truck overturns on car near Bengaluru's Nelamangala (WATCH)

Latest Videos