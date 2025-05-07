BJP state president BY Vijayendra called for national unity following Operation Sindoor, demanded Congress clarify its stance on terrorism, and urged an NIA probe into activist Suhas Shetty's murder, citing government failure.

Bengaluru: A counter-terrorism operation, Operation Sindoor, was launched at midnight targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Calling it a moment of national pride, BJP state president BY Vijayendra urged every Indian to stand in support of the Indian Armed Forces. He made the remarks after offering prayers at a temple.

Vijayendra also took aim at the Congress party, referencing a tweet that read, "The most powerful weapon against hatred is peace." He said, "Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge must clarify their stance. Are you supporting terrorists? Are you supporting Pakistan? Clarify your position and apologise to the nation."

He added that a conflict has begun between India and Pakistan and stressed the importance of national unity at this time. "We must stand united with the nation," Vijayendra said. He confirmed that BJP's Kolar Yatra would proceed as planned today, while tomorrow's Tumkur Yatra has been temporarily postponed.

Vijayendra demands NIA probe into Suhas Shetty's murder

Addressing the recent killing of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, Vijayendra said the family has lost its pillar of support. He announced that the BJP would provide ₹25 lakh in compensation to Shetty's family and urged the state government to extend similar support considering the gravity of the situation.

Vijayendra demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe to ensure swift and impartial justice. He criticised the police, alleging negligence despite knowing the threats to Shetty’s life. "The police failed to offer protection, which led to this tragic murder," he said.

Calling the murder "inhumane" and "unforgivable", Vijayendra blamed the Congress government's policies and the Home Department for failing to protect Hindu activists. He stated that the Hindu community has lost faith in the government and added that such incidents must never happen again.