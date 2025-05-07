Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao backed Operation Sindoor, calling it a bold move against Pakistan-backed terrorism. He urged preparedness for retaliation and stressed that if needed, war is justified to defend national honour and peace.

Bengaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao welcomed Operation Sindoor, stating that the central government and the armed forces have taken a bold and necessary step. Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, he said, “What Pakistan-backed forces have done is intolerable. We fully support any decision made by the Centre and the Army. We have conducted such operations in the past, but Pakistan has not yet learnt its lesson. This time too, they must be taught one.”

Gundu Rao added, “We must be ready for a response from Pakistan. There should not be a war, but if war becomes necessary in the name of self-respect and national honour, then it must happen. Innocent lives have been lost. Action like Operation Sindoor is essential in such cases.

Speaking about the Congress tweet, he said, "India is a peace-loving nation, but when pushed to the edge, war becomes unavoidable. The ultimate goal is peace, and sometimes conflict is the only way to restore it. Whether we like it or not, we must face such situations united.”

Dinesh Gundu Rao's Tweet

"Operation Sindoor is a befitting reply to those who underestimate India’s resolve. The nation stands united, proud, and forever grateful to our armed forces. Jai Hind! #OperationSindoor"

In another tweet, he said, “The Indian Army's attack on 9 terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a decisive blow. #OperationSindoor has successfully destroyed these hideouts in retaliation. This is the first strike India has dealt to Pakistan, which has been encouraging acts of terrorism against us. Jai Jawan… Jai Hind..!!”

BJP opened rowdy sheet against Suhas Shetty, says Gundu Rao

In a separate revelation, Health and District In-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao claimed that the BJP government had opened a rowdy sheet against Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, who was recently murdered. Gundu Rao shared copies of official police documents on the platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) to support his statement.

According to the documents, a rowdy sheet was opened on June 18, 2020, during the tenure of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. KU Belliyappa, then ACP of Mangaluru North Division, issued the order based on a report by Bajpe Police Inspector KR Nayak. At the time, Suhas Shetty faced four serious criminal cases, including charges of murder, attempted murder, rioting, robbery, and inciting communal violence.

Gundu Rao criticizes BJP

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP, Gundu Rao said, “For the attention of BJP leaders who are filling innocent minds with the poison of fanaticism and pushing other people’s children into a well of destruction.” He used the rowdy sheet case to accuse the BJP of hypocrisy and misleading the public.