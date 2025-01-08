Karnataka: 2912 kms of fireline to be made in Bandipur to prevent forest fires

The Bandipur Tiger Reserve is constructing 2,912 km of firelines to prevent forest fires during the summer. With 450 fire watchers, drone surveillance, and controlled fires, the Forest Department is taking extensive measures to protect the reserve, ensuring public cooperation and safeguarding wildlife.

Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve is taking strong measures to prevent forest fires as the summer season approaches. A 2,912-kilometer fireline is being constructed to protect the reserve and its wildlife from potential fire hazards. The fireline will cover critical areas, including sensitive zones, Tiger and Water Roads, and the National Highway running through the forest.

Fireline work is already underway in 13 sectors of Bandipur. These firelines, spanning from 10 to 20 meters wide, will help prevent fires from spreading along the National Highway, Tiger Roads, and Water Roads within the reserve. To ensure the effectiveness of the measures, forest personnel are actively patrolling these areas around the clock.



Additionally, the Bandipur Forest Department has been vigilant in addressing fire risks from human activity. On highways passing through the forest, such as the Mysore-Ooty and Mysore-Kerala routes, forest workers have already cleared the jungle and set controlled fires to burn off tree stumps, reducing the likelihood of future fires. The department has completed around 80% of the fireline work in these areas.

By the end of this month, 450 fire watchers will be deployed across the reserve to strengthen fire prevention efforts. These personnel will be stationed in all 13 zones, where two watch towers are in place for monitoring. In areas without watch towers, "eagle eyes" will keep a watchful eye on elevated structures between 6 am and 6 pm.

Forest officials have also made sure that fire extinguishers and necessary equipment are in good condition, with minor repairs conducted. The department has arranged additional jeeps to ensure quicker response times during emergencies. Special tiger conservation force personnel and fire watchers are working alongside regular forest staff to patrol vulnerable areas in the forest.

Bandipur Forest Conservator and Director, S. Prabhakaran, shared that 2912 km of firelines are being constructed with utmost priority. He emphasized that forest officers and staff have been instructed to work diligently, day and night, to prevent fires from breaking out until the end of the summer season.

In addition to the ground efforts, the Bandipur Tiger Reserve is utilizing drones to monitor the forest and highway areas for any suspicious activity that may lead to fires. This advanced surveillance is aimed at detecting and addressing any risks posed by miscreants.



The Forest Department is also focusing on water conservation within the reserve. Solar-powered borewells have been inspected, and measures have been taken to fill lake banks with water, which will not only benefit wildlife but also support the local ecosystem.

The Forest Department is calling on local farmers and villagers to take extra care while setting fires in their fields, urging them to be mindful of the risks they may pose to the forest. Public cooperation is crucial in maintaining the integrity of Bandipur Tiger Reserve and its wildlife.

