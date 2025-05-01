A driver-cum-conductor with NWKRTC was suspended for stopping his bus on the Hubballi-Haveri route to offer prayers during his duty. The incident, which went viral on social media, prompted the Transport Minister to order an inquiry.

Bengaluru: A driver-cum-conductor with North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has been suspended for stopping a bus on the Hubballi-Haveri route to offer prayers during his duty. The incident, which went viral on social media, led the transport minister to order an inquiry. The driver was suspended for violating service rules after halting the bus mid-route and performing religious activities while passengers were onboard.

AR Mulla was assigned duty as a driver on bus number KA-27, F-0914, on the Hanagal-Vishalagadi route on April 29th. Around 5:30 pm, he stopped the bus on the left side of the road just outside Hubballi, near Gattur Cross. He then engaged the handbrake, got up from the driver's seat, and offered prayers behind the driver's seat. He is accused of dereliction of duty by stopping the bus mid-route and performing religious activities while passengers were onboard. This incident has sparked public discussion and negatively impacted the corporation's image.

The report states that AR Mulla violated directives (a), (b), and (c) under sub-clause 1 of clause 3, Part 2 of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Discipline and Conduct Rules, 1971. The NWKRTC Disciplinary Officer recommended his suspension, fearing that his continued presence on duty might hinder the investigation.

As per the KSRTC Employees Conduct and Discipline Rules, 1971, Rule 21(1) and Circular No: KSRTC/CAO/Discipline/959 dated 22/10/1999, AR Mulla has been suspended pending inquiry. During the suspension, he will receive 50% of his total eligible salary (excluding daily allowance and other allowances) as a subsistence allowance, subject to submitting a declaration stating that he will not engage in any other employment, business, or leisure activities. He is also prohibited from leaving the jurisdiction without written permission from the Disciplinary Authority.

Mulla has been instructed to provide his correct postal address. Otherwise, communications will be sent to the address on record. Even if such mail is returned undelivered, it will be considered served for all purposes and will not hinder the inquiry or disciplinary proceedings.