    Fans of actor Darshan, who support him are of demonic trait, says victim Renukaswamy's mother

    Renukaswamy's mother, Ratnaprabha, expressed deep anguish over her son's brutal murder, criticizing actor Darshan and his fans. She recounted the tragedy, criticized Darshan's actions, and called for justice. Ratnaprabha urged Darshan's supporters to understand the truth and emphasized the impact on her pregnant daughter-in-law, demanding accountability and government compensation.

    Fans of actor Darshan, who support him are of demonic trait, says victim Renukaswamy's mother vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

    Actor Darshan and his second wife Pavithra Gowda and 11 other individuals have been arrested in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. Speaking to Asianet Suvarna News, Renukaswamy's mother, Ratnaprabha, expressed her deep anguish and anger towards Darshan's fans who continue to support the actor despite the heinous crime.

    Ratnaprabha, who is grieving the loss of her son, became emotional as she recounted the tragic incident. "I lost my son. My daughter-in-law, who was pregnant, now faces an uncertain future. When we went to Bengaluru, we learned that my son was brutally murdered. He was beaten very badly, with injuries to his head, chest, legs, and brain. I have never seen such a horrible act," she said, struggling to hold back tears.

    Actor Darshan's troubled past: No stranger to controversy, previously jailed for torturing his wife

    She further criticized Darshan, stating, "Darshan is a great actor, but if he made a mistake, he could have called and asked. It is wrong to call a gang and commit murder in this way. All the accused, including Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, should be punished. The government should compensate my daughter-in-law for her loss."

    Ratnaprabha clarified that her son, Darshan, was not a fan of the actor. "My son worked at Apollo Pharmacy. He called on Saturday afternoon saying he was going to have dinner with his friends. When I called him till 7 pm, his mobile was switched off. We reported him missing to the local police on Sunday afternoon. My son was not a fan of Darshan; he only watched cricket at home and never talked about movies," she explained.

    Expressing her disbelief and sorrow, she said, "Pavithra Gowda is a film actress, and many people do chat on social media. But how was I to know that my son had chatted with her? She is a woman who committed murder. Darshan may be a super actor on screen, but everyone now knows what a villain he truly is. My daughter-in-law, who is five months pregnant, waits for her husband every day, not able to believe that a mere comment or message led to murder."

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Cops seize cars used in crime, to recreate scene; what we know so far

    In a scathing remark directed at Darshan's supporters, Ratnaprabha said, "Fans defending actor Darshan on social media should know the truth before they speak. What happened to my son could happen to them tomorrow. They should see the photo of my murdered son and realize that defending such actions is a demonic trait."

    The grief-stricken mother demanded justice for her son and urged that the responsible parties be held accountable. "Assertiveness in defending such actions is a demonic quality," she concluded, lashing out at the blind support for Darshan.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 3:02 PM IST
