Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Renukaswamy murder case: Is Vijayalakshmi, Actor Darshan's wife considering seperation?

    Vijayalakshmi, wife of actor Darshan, is reportedly considering divorce amid his incarceration for murder. She deleted their social media pictures and unfollowed him, hinting at separation. Distressed by his controversies, particularly involving Pavitra Gowda, and facing potential life imprisonment for Darshan, Vijayalakshmi's actions suggest she may part ways if allegations are proven true.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Is Vijayalakshmi, Actor Darshan wife considering seperation? vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 8:46 AM IST

    Speculations are rife that Vijayalakshmi, the wife of actor Darshan, who is currently in jail on murder charges, may be considering divorce. This buzz started gaining traction after Vijayalakshmi deleted her social media display picture with Darshan and unfollowed him on Instagram. Additionally, she has unfollowed everyone on her Instagram account, fueling further rumours about their possible separation.

    Vijayalakshmi has reportedly endured significant distress over the years due to her husband's alleged involvement in various controversies, including the high-profile case of Pavitra Gowda. Now, Darshan's arrest has added to her turmoil, leaving her emotionally distraught.

    Sources suggest that Vijayalakshmi has made up her mind to part ways with Darshan if the allegations against him are proven true. Her actions on social media following Darshan's imprisonment hint at her intent to distance herself from the actor.

    Darshan is currently incarcerated, accused in the murder case of his fan, Renukaswamy. Legal experts suggest that if convicted, Darshan could face a life sentence. The incident that led to Renukaswamy's death allegedly stemmed from an obscene message he sent to Pavitra Gowda. Renukaswamy's message criticized Gowda, blaming her for disrupting Darshan's family life and expressing a wish for Darshan to be happy with his wife. Tragically, this message became the pretext for his murder.

    In this turbulent time, Vijayalakshmi, who has committed no wrong, finds herself suffering anew. The ongoing legal battle and the shadow of potential divorce add to her distress, painting a grim picture for someone who once hoped for a brighter future.

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 8:47 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karan Johar moves court against 'Shaadi Ke director Karan aur Johar' makers for unlawfully using his name ATG

    Karan Johar moves court against 'Shaadi Ke director Karan aur Johar' makers for unlawfully using his name

    BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't: Biopic to be made on India's first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi RKK

    BEDI: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't: Biopic to be made on India's first woman IPS officer Kiran Bedi

    Fans of actor Darshan, who support him are of demonic trait, says victim Renukaswamy's mother vkp

    Fans of actor Darshan, who support him are of demonic trait, says victim Renukaswamy's mother

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Cops seize cars used in crime, to recreate scene; what we know so far AJR

    Renuka Swamy murder case: Cops seize cars used in crime, to recreate scene; what we know so far

    Dhanush period drama Captain Miller nominated at UK National Film Awards for best foreign language film RBA

    Dhanush’s period drama 'Captain Miller' nominated at UK National Film Awards for best foreign language film

    Recent Stories

    Karan Johar moves court against 'Shaadi Ke director Karan aur Johar' makers for unlawfully using his name ATG

    Karan Johar moves court against 'Shaadi Ke director Karan aur Johar' makers for unlawfully using his name

    Karnataka Hight Court directs government to halt actions until July 4, approves extension of HSRP number plate installation vkp

    Karnataka HC approves extension of HSRP number plate installation, directs govt to halt actions until July 4

    Captain America to Gifted-7 popular movies of Chris Evans to watch RBA

    Captain America to Gifted-7 popular movies of Chris Evans to watch

    Disha Patani turns 32: Luxury cars to apartments, net worth here RKK

    Disha Patani turns 32: Luxury cars to apartments, net worth here

    T20 World Cup 2024: India secures third consecutive win, defeats hosts USA by 7-wickets to advance to Super 8s osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: India secures third consecutive win, defeats hosts USA by 7-wickets to advance to Super 8s

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon