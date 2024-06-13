Renukaswamy murder case: Is Vijayalakshmi, Actor Darshan's wife considering seperation?

Vijayalakshmi, wife of actor Darshan, is reportedly considering divorce amid his incarceration for murder. She deleted their social media pictures and unfollowed him, hinting at separation. Distressed by his controversies, particularly involving Pavitra Gowda, and facing potential life imprisonment for Darshan, Vijayalakshmi's actions suggest she may part ways if allegations are proven true.

Speculations are rife that Vijayalakshmi, the wife of actor Darshan, who is currently in jail on murder charges, may be considering divorce. This buzz started gaining traction after Vijayalakshmi deleted her social media display picture with Darshan and unfollowed him on Instagram. Additionally, she has unfollowed everyone on her Instagram account, fueling further rumours about their possible separation.

Vijayalakshmi has reportedly endured significant distress over the years due to her husband's alleged involvement in various controversies, including the high-profile case of Pavitra Gowda. Now, Darshan's arrest has added to her turmoil, leaving her emotionally distraught.

Sources suggest that Vijayalakshmi has made up her mind to part ways with Darshan if the allegations against him are proven true. Her actions on social media following Darshan's imprisonment hint at her intent to distance herself from the actor.

Darshan is currently incarcerated, accused in the murder case of his fan, Renukaswamy. Legal experts suggest that if convicted, Darshan could face a life sentence. The incident that led to Renukaswamy's death allegedly stemmed from an obscene message he sent to Pavitra Gowda. Renukaswamy's message criticized Gowda, blaming her for disrupting Darshan's family life and expressing a wish for Darshan to be happy with his wife. Tragically, this message became the pretext for his murder.

In this turbulent time, Vijayalakshmi, who has committed no wrong, finds herself suffering anew. The ongoing legal battle and the shadow of potential divorce add to her distress, painting a grim picture for someone who once hoped for a brighter future.

Latest Videos