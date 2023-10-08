Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    No one can destroy Sanatana Dharma: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

    Vijayapur MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal expresses concerns about the stability of the Congress-led government amid communal unrest. He criticizes alleged neglect of national symbols, accuses the Congress party of Muslim appeasement, and advocates for supporting Prime Minister Modi in upcoming elections.
     

    No one can destroy Sanatana Dharma: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

    In the wake of communal unrest in the state following the Congress party's assumption of power, Vijayapur MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal expressed apprehensions about the stability of the current government. He spoke during a Hindu Janajagriti meeting organized by the Hindu Mahaganapati Committee of Bankapur.

    Yatnal stated that no force could undermine Sanatana Dharma and warned that tensions would escalate during the Ganapati festival. He criticized the government for allegedly neglecting national symbols, claiming that flower petals were falling on the Indian flag, and called for Ganapati celebrations in Pakistan in 2024, referring to it as the "Monda Alliance."

    Karnataka MLA Yatnal's appeal calls to boycott films of actors ignoring Cauvery issue

    He accused the Congress party of pursuing a policy of Muslim appeasement and stated that they did not seek the support of certain communities. Yatnal suggested that after the Lok Sabha elections, all guarantees would cease, and they would return to power within a year.

    Yatnal further expressed his determination, even in the face of legal challenges, and emphasized the importance of supporting Prime Minister Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to weaken the state government.

    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah loses his cool over BJP MLA in assembly; Here's why

    Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai praised the peaceful Ganpati celebrations at Ragigudda, highlighting the importance of Hindu culture. He urged law enforcement agencies to control and maintain peace among all communities.

    Union Minister Prahlad Joshi attributed the current situation to Congress's appeasement politics, expressing concerns about the party's reluctance to allow Ganapati idols to be placed despite a Supreme Court ruling. Joshi criticized those who he believed were undermining the nation and called for unity among Hindus.

    Last Updated Oct 8, 2023, 12:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Nagarhole National Park introduces insurance coverage for tourist safety vkp

    Karnataka: Nagarhole National Park introduces insurance coverage for tourist safety 

    Unauthorised shops along congested roads in Bengaluru will be removed: DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    Unauthorised shops along congested roads in Bengaluru will be removed: DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Bengaluru Youtuber fined for making prank reels inside Namma Metro train vkp

    Bengaluru Youtuber fined for making prank reels inside Namma Metro train

    Bengaluru phone theft spree: Stay alert when using your phone in public vkp

    Bengaluru phone theft spree: Stay alert when using your phone in public

    Former Karnataka CM DV Sadananda Gowda expresses displeasure over BJP-JDS alliance decision

    Former Karnataka CM DV Sadananda Gowda expresses displeasure over BJP-JDS alliance decision

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra keeps silence on Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce; here's why RKK

    Priyanka Chopra keeps silence on Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce; here's why

    Idli-Dosa to Kerala Sadya-7 south Indian foods to reduce belly fat RBA EAI

    Idli-Dosa to Kerala Sadya-7 south Indian foods to reduce belly fat

    Amazon sale 2023 OnePlus 11 available at LOWEST price ever get OnePlus Buds Z2 for FREE check deal details gcw

    Amazon sale 2023: OnePlus 11 available at LOWEST price ever & get OnePlus Buds Z2 for FREE!

    From the India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 44

    From the India Gate: Spicy protest, 56 Vs 56, madam muted and more

    Pani puri to Samosa: 7 quick and easy evening snacks recipe at home rkn eai

    Pani puri to Samosa: 7 quick and easy evening snacks recipe at home

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon