    Karnataka CM Siddarmaiah loses his cool over BJP MLA in assembly; Here's why

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was seen having a heated argument with BJP MLA from Vijayapur, Basanagowda Patil Yatnal, in the state assembly over the issue of the absence of an opposition leader. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was heard telling Yatnal, "You will not be the leader of the opposition." To this the MLA responded, "I will 100 per cent become the leader of the opposition."

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 5:34 PM IST

    Despite discussions happening over the state Budget during the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, the BJP still has not chosen its own Leader of the Opposition.

    In response to Yatnal's repeated criticism of the government in the assembly, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pleaded with him to calm down and said, "I am aware of your ambitions to become the opposition party leader. Simply by standing here, you have not taken on the role of opposition leader. It was brought to my attention that you will not become the Leader of Opposition."

    Yatnal responded, "I am definitely the head of the opposition. You previously stated that no matter what happens Kumaraswamy will not be the chief minister. However, he ended up being the chief minister anyway. Similarly you have now claimed that I will not be the LoP now. Nevertheless, you will see me in that position on the floor."

    Yatnal further said, "You are making such a definitive statement. This shows that you have made an adjustment with someone."

    An outraged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back, "I have never done adjustment politics in my life". He then challenged Yatnal to prove if he has ever done such a thing.

    Siddaramaiah recalled, "HD Kumaraswamy, the former chief minister, and I have both spoken publicly on the adjustment since then. When a change was necessary, we made it in the open. According to him, it wasn't done in secrecy."

    In a curious turn of events, the spotlight is that neither of the two parties involved can solely determine the appointment of a Leader of Opposition. Instead, it is the centre that holds the power to make this crucial decision.

    Later, Kumaraswamy took over the floor.

    "I also understand how tough it is to run a government. You will enter a competition if you receive something for free. It is a basic human impulse. Even after all these years of freedom, people still get thrilled when something is announced for free. They will never run out of energy. People selected you because of your promises. It is your responsibility now to fulfil it," the former chief minister told the Congress government.

