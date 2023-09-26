Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka MLA Yatnal's appeal calls to boycott films of actors ignoring Cauvery issue

    MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal calls on actors and actresses in the Kannada film industry to actively participate in the Cauvery water dispute protest and urges people to boycott films featuring those not engaged in the struggle. He criticizes the Congress government's handling of the dispute.

    MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal has called upon actors and actresses who have attained rewards from the Kannada film industry to actively participate in the Cauvery water dispute protest. He has stressed that individuals in the film industry should take an active role in opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Patil has also urged the people of Karnataka to boycott films featuring actors and actresses who do not engage in the struggle.

    During a media briefing in Vijayapura, Patil conveyed his disappointment regarding the apparent lack of involvement of Sandalwood actors and actresses in the Cauvery water dispute. He further commented, "Rather than visiting the residences of these actors and actresses with offerings, people should encourage them to voluntarily participate in the Cauvery struggle."

    Highlighting the absence of actors from the Cauvery region, Patil emphasized the importance of celebrities becoming actively engaged in the ongoing struggle. He asserted, "People from North Karnataka are usually relegated to comedic roles in films. Actors and actresses should join the struggle without delay."

    He said, “Congress is demanding Central intervention in the Cauvery water dispute. But did they ask the centre to release water to Tamil Nadu? They released the water overnight to make TN Chief Minister Stalin happy. Why should the Center get involved in this matter at this point? The Congress government has not convened an MP meeting since they have taken power in the state”.

    He slammed the Congress government for not making a proper argument before the court on the Cauvery water dispute. He said that therefore the judgment has come against Karnataka.

