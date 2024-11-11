Nikhil Kumaraswamy EXCLUSIVE! 'Will make Channapatna a model constituency'

In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, JD(S) candidate for the Channapatna by-election, discusses his campaign, vision for development, and the challenges he’s faced. He emphasizes his focus on progress, youth employment, and addressing the constituency's needs, despite facing political opposition.

By-elections are underway in the Channapatna constituency, triggered by clearance from Union Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is also the JD(S) state president, with his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy contesting for the third time. Despite being defeated in his previous two attempts, Nikhil has launched a vigorous campaign. In an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network, he spoke about his campaign, his vision for the constituency, and the political challenges he has faced.

Q: How is the by-election campaign going on in Channapatna constituency?

Nikhil Kumaraswamy: The campaign is progressing well, and we are receiving a positive response from the people. We are now in the final stage of the election campaign. Local leaders, activists, and I have been actively involved in this last phase of campaigning. Senior leaders from JD(S) and BJP have also campaigned and solicited votes on my behalf.

Q: How much did you understand the pulse of the people in the last 20 days of campaigning?

Nikhil Kumaraswamy: Contesting in this election was an unexpected turn of events. Perhaps, it’s the Lord’s will. As we near the final stage of the campaign, we have visited every village in the constituency to solicit votes. The response from youth, women, and senior citizens has been overwhelming. These three groups have shown strong support, and their confidence has grown every day.

Q: Do you have the confidence to emerge as Arjuna this time on the battlefield of elections?

Nikhil Kumaraswamy: All these comparisons to characters like Arjuna are mere discussions. The media brings in such narratives. My faith lies in the people. This time, I believe that the youth of the NDA party will be given a chance to lead, and the people will bless us with their support.

Q: There’s much discussion about the tears of your family leaders in the field. What do you have to say about this?

Nikhil Kumaraswamy: These tears are not something that can be controlled. They come out naturally when we witness the struggles of the people, but they are not a means to evoke pity. Some are trying to use these emotions for political gain, but I have always asked people to vote based on development. This election should not be about emotions but about progress. I aim to make Channapatna a model constituency.

Q: What is the outlook for the development of the constituency?



Nikhil Kumaraswamy: I’m young, and I have dreams and plans for Channapatna. The constituency has many communities that are economically and educationally backwards. Many families struggle to educate their children, and I believe we can create opportunities for them. Employment generation for the youth is my top priority. I aim to transform this constituency into a model, where people’s basic needs are met, and they have the opportunity to build a self-respecting future.

Q: Yogeshwar, who is a Congress candidate, was rumoured to be an NDA candidate before. But Kumaraswamy did not agree to give him a ticket. Can you elaborate on this?

Nikhil Kumaraswamy: Yogeshwar had indeed consulted about whether he would contest if given the ticket after the Channapatna constituency became vacant. However, there were issues with his approach. He did not take our workers into confidence, and his statements about Kumaraswamy and Deve Gowda angered our activists. This led to backstage conflicts. As a result, his candidacy became a point of contention.

Q: Nikhil Kumaraswamy does not belong to the constituency. First Mandya, then Ramanagara, and now Channapatna. Why the change?

Nikhil Kumaraswamy: It is often said that Congress campaigned in the Ramanagara district in the last elections, not from the Hassan district. Birth and death are not in our hands; it’s all part of God’s plan. Even though we were born in Hassan, we have a deep bond with Ramanagara. We purchased land in Ketanaganahalli in 1985, and I’m a voter in Ramanagara district. When Congress failed to develop the district, someone had to step in. We have always worked honestly for the betterment of the region.

Q: Opposing candidate Yogeshwar has accused you of not knowing the constituency. What do you have to say about this?

Nikhil Kumaraswamy: Such accusations are common during elections. I haven’t spoken against Yogeshwar even once since he became a candidate. We are focusing on our achievements. We are campaigning on the strengths of our family legacy. Yogeshwar has yet to showcase his achievements, and instead, he keeps accusing us. We are confident that the people will judge us by our work, not baseless accusations.

Q: Didn't Deve Gowda say that he would implement the Mekedatu scheme before his death?

Nikhil Kumaraswamy: Deve Gowda has always been a frontrunner when it comes to irrigation work in the country. There are numerous examples of his commitment to the field. While some try to distort the truth, we are focused on the facts. We will continue to work tirelessly in every possible way for the welfare of the people.

