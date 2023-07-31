Karnataka: From August 1, price of Nandini milk will go up by Rs 3

The revised milk prices will come into effect in Karnataka from Tuesday, August 1. This decision to significantly increase the cost of Nandini milk by Rs 3 per litre is expected to have a significant impact on consumers.

Following a Cabinet meeting held on 21 July, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the government's decision to raise the price of Nandini milk by Rs 3 per litre. Interestingly, despite the hike, the selling price of Nandini toned milk is significantly lower when compared to the selling price of other milk brands across the country.

Let us take a look at the revised prices for each package

• Samriddhi Milk

Earlier: Rs 48

From August 1: Rs 51

• Special Milk

Earlier: Rs 43

From August 1: Rs 46

• Saturated milk

Earlier: Rs 50

From August 1: Rs 53

• Shubham milk

Earlier: Rs 43

From August 1: Rs 46

• Toned milk

Earlier: Rs 37

From August 1: Rs 40

• Double-toned milk

Earlier: Rs 36

From August 1: Rs 39

• Homogenized cow milk

Earlier: Rs 38

From August 1: Rs 41

• Homogenized cow milk

Earlier: Rs 42

From August 1: Rs 45

Against the backdrop of the increase in milk prices, coffee and tea enthusiasts are bracing themselves for an unavoidable rise in the cost of their milk-based beverages.

In a recent development, the Hotel Owners Association has made the decision to implement a 1 per cent price hike on hotel coffee and tea. This move comes as part of their ongoing efforts to address various operational costs and maintain the quality standards of their businesses.