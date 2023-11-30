Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mysuru district on alert: Residents disturbed by startling tiger sightings on CCTV

    In a disconcerting turn of events, Mysuru district finds itself on edge as reports of a roaming tiger create fear and anxiety among residents. The unsettling situation came to light when CCTV footage from the TVS factory in Kadakola, Nanjangudu road, captured the elusive big cat's movements, sending shockwaves through the local community.
     

     

    Employees of the TVS factory were notably perturbed upon learning about the tiger's presence, as the creature was caught on CCTV roaming near the facility during the night. This revelation has raised concerns about the safety of both employees and residents in the vicinity.

    The tiger, which has been reportedly wandering around Kadakola for a week, has triggered heightened apprehension in the surrounding villages. Despite efforts by the forest department, including the deployment of traps and the preservation of bones for bait, the tiger has evaded capture, prolonging the state of unease.
    The situation took a more ominous turn when it was revealed that the tiger had already preyed on a calf and a sheep in the area. This predatory behavior has escalated fears among villagers, leading to increased calls for swift and effective intervention by wildlife authorities.

    Forest department officials have conducted thorough combing operations in an attempt to locate and contain the elusive feline. However, the tiger's ability to evade capture and the unsuccessful attempts to lure it into the designated cage have left residents in a state of heighten anxiety.
     

