MP Yaduveer Wadiyar clarified Mysore Pak has no link to Pakistan, noting 'Pak' means sweet in Sanskrit. He declined to endorse Mysore Sandal Soap and urged swift completion of Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure clean tap water for all.

Mysuru: Mysore Pak has no connection with Pakistan, clarified MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, a descendant of the Mysore royal family. Addressing discussions around renaming the popular sweet, he explained that ‘Pak’ is a Sanskrit word meaning "sweet" or "cooked".

He emphasised that renaming a dish with such historical significance is unnecessary. "If we start doing this, we will have to change many more names, which is irrelevant at this point," he said.

MP Yaduveer declines Mysore Sandal Soap endorsement

MP Yaduveer firmly stated he will not serve as an ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap. "I am engaged in public service and have enough responsibilities. Mysore Sandal Soap has a legacy of its own and a nationwide market. Let them use Kannada artists for advertisements instead of paying high fees to non-Kannada celebrities," he added.

Tap water for every household

Yaduveer instructed engineers to complete the Jal Jeevan Mission project by the end of June. He stressed that the government's goal is to ensure tap water access for every household and urged officials to take the project seriously and expedite the remaining work.

Clean drinking water a priority

He reiterated that the Jal Jeevan Mission is a key initiative of the central government, aimed at providing clean drinking water to every family. The MP urged regular site visits to monitor progress on this and other development projects.

MLC Suja Kushalappa expressed concern over the unfinished status of the Jal Jeevan Mission in areas such as Chembebelleru and highlighted the ongoing lack of access to safe drinking water. Despite multiple discussions, the continued delays remain disappointing.