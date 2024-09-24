Mysore Dasara 2024: Govt bans making reels, taking photos with Jamboo savari elephants

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre has expressed concern over public disturbances to Mysore Dasara Jamboo Savari elephants, instructing officials to prevent photo-taking. As tourism rises, Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa announced plans to expand seating capacity for the festivities, accommodating up to 40,000 spectators.

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre has voiced his dissatisfaction with officials for allowing the public to take photos and videos with the Mysore Dasara Jamboo Savari elephants. He has instructed them to ensure the elephants are not disturbed until they are safely returned to their camp.

Recently, the public has been taking photos of the elephants that have come from the forest for the Mysore Dasara Jamboo ride. This behaviour has led to the elephants becoming agitated and misbehaving, contributing to incidents like the recent altercation between the Kanjan and Dhananjaya elephants.



Reports indicate that some visitors have even been hugging the elephants’ trunks for pictures, prompting the government to take this issue seriously. The Forest Department has since communicated with the Deputy Chief Secretary, emphasizing that no one should be allowed to create reels or take inappropriate photographs with the elephants.



As the Dasara celebrations approach, the influx of tourists from across the country and abroad continues to grow, leading to a seating crisis at the events. Social Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr H.C. Mahadevappa announced that plans are underway to change the Jamboo Savari route within the palace grounds, which will increase the seating capacity by 10,000 to 15,000 seats. Speaking to reporters at the Mysore Palace, he highlighted the increasing number of tourists each year and the issues faced by ticket and pass holders in securing seats.

The new route, which will extend approximately 500 meters, is expected to accommodate 35,000 to 40,000 spectators within the palace premises. In preparation for the festival, 19 sub-committees have been established to oversee the various aspects of the celebrations. Dr Mahadevappa urged the committees to act responsibly and diligently to ensure a smooth and festive atmosphere. He acknowledged that minor disagreements are common during such grand events, but assured that everything would be managed effectively to celebrate Dasara with great grandeur.

