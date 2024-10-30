Mumbai influencer who insulted Kannadigas faces backlash, issues apology after police action (WATCH)

Mumbai-based influencer Dev J. Sharma faced backlash and police action after mocking Kannadigas and Karnataka in derogatory videos. Following social media outrage and swift intervention, Sharma apologized publicly, sparking debate on responsible content creation and respect for cultural diversity.

A social media influencer known for his controversial videos, Dev J. Sharma, has sparked outrage across Karnataka after making derogatory remarks against the state and its people. Sharma, who has a minimal following online, reportedly made inflammatory comments targeting Kannadigas, disparaging Karnataka, and comparing the Kannada language to insulting imagery in a bid to gain popularity. The videos gained immediate backlash and were met with swift police intervention, leading Sharma to issue a public apology.

Sharma, originally from North India but currently residing in Mumbai, posted videos where he compared Karnataka unfavourably to other states, dismissively pointing to a map in a way that insulted Karnataka and Kannadigas. In one of the videos, he is seen mocking Kannadigas, claiming that people from other parts of the country, including Delhi and Mumbai, allegedly look down on Karnataka and do not value its cultural heritage. His provocative remarks ignited anger, especially his taunts about the Kannada language and derogatory comments that suggested Kannadigas would face disrespect if they spoke Kannada outside the state.



Growing trend of North Indian migrants insulting Kannadigas on social media raises concerns

The controversy erupted further as Kannadigas on social media circulated clips of Sharma’s insults and tagged Karnataka authorities, demanding strict action against him. This collective demand for justice prompted Karnataka’s Director General of Police and Bengaluru Police Commissioner to collaborate with Mumbai Police, urging them to take action. Responding swiftly, Mumbai Police detained Sharma and reportedly charged him, leading to a forced removal of the offensive content from his social media accounts.



Are Kannadigas losing ground in Bengaluru's job market?

Following strict action, Sharma released a video apologizing to Kannadigas, stating, “People of Karnataka, I am deeply sorry for my remarks. It was a mistake, and I should have respected your culture. I intended to entertain, but I went too far.” In the video, Sharma pleaded with Kannadigas for forgiveness, expressing regret for his offensive content.

The incident has stirred significant debate online, with many Kannadigas criticizing Sharma for his insensitive portrayal of the state. Netizens have highlighted the need for responsible content creation, cautioning influencers against using provocative language, merely for extra engagement and growing their social media following.

Latest Videos