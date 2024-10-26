Are Kannadigas losing ground in Bengaluru's job market?

In Bengaluru, Kannadigas face dwindling employment and business opportunities amid a rising presence of North Indians in various sectors. This trend marginalizes local workers and traders, raises concerns about recruitment practices, and highlights the challenges posed by the state's trilingual education policy.

In the tech hub of Bengaluru, often hailed as Silicon City, the plight of Kannadigas is becoming increasingly concerning. Many locals find themselves robbed of employment and business opportunities, creating an atmosphere where their enterprises are marginalized. If this trend continues, many Kannadigas may likely have to seek work in other states.

The growing presence of North Indians in various industries is leading to a substantial imbalance. In many sectors, including textiles and hospitality, North Indian businessmen, particularly from Gujarat and Rajasthan, have established a stronghold. Allegations suggest that some of these businessmen employ dubious tactics to inhibit local Kannadigas from participating in the marketplace, making it difficult for them to start and sustain their businesses.



A significant portion of employment opportunities in the region appears to be reserved for non-native speakers. In a diverse city like Bengaluru, it is common for Kannadiga workers to be a minority within many companies. The IT, BT, BPO, and KPO sectors often prioritize candidates who can speak multiple foreign languages, further sidelining local talent. Veteran writer S. L. Bhyrappa often says that Kannadigas cannot preserve their language and culture without becoming entrepreneurs.

Kannadiga traders are vanishing?

The absence of Kannadiga traders in prominent commercial areas such as Balepet, Chikkapet, Avenue Road, and S.P. Road is palpable. Shops selling textiles, gifts, electronics, and other goods are predominantly run by North Indians. As a result, many local traders are being forced to relocate to the outskirts of the city. Even in these peripheral areas, North Indians have established a strong presence in the business sector. Their connections with businesses from Northern India and China enable them to sell products at prices that local traders struggle to match. Local merchants lament that they are being pushed into precarious circumstances to earn a living.

The impact of this trend extends beyond traditional businesses. Everyday services like tea shops, cleaning services in hotels, street vendors, and even domestic workers are increasingly dominated by North Indians. In the hotel industry, various establishments, including Nati-style hotels and Punjabi dhabas, have also made significant inroads.

Recruitment practices raise concerns

Concerns are mounting regarding recruitment practices in violation of labour laws. A revised version of the Sarojini Mahishi report has raised alarms about what is termed as "unscientific and unnatural immigration," which poses a threat to the local populace. The population of a state should be proportionate to its resources, and the current inflow from other states is seen as harmful to the interests of Kannadigas.



For example, if a local company offers 2,000 job openings, a significant percentage of these must be reserved for Kannadigas. However, many companies are now hiring North Indians for a wide range of positions, often paying them less. Reports suggest that these workers lack proper organization, receive no benefits, and face undue criticism about their work ethic. This raises serious questions about labour practices and the displacement of local workers.

Challenges of Trilingual Policy

Karnataka’s educational system promotes a trilingual policy, which, according to critics, facilitates the rise of Hindi at the expense of Kannada. In contrast, Tamil Nadu follows a bilingual policy, making it more challenging for Hindi to gain a foothold. Former Chairman of the Kannada Development Authority, SG Siddaramaiah, has expressed concern that Kannadigas are becoming increasingly alienated in their state, as they struggle to learn three languages while their native tongue is being sidelined.

Immigration needs to be curbed

"We are not against immigration. However, we must not impose unscientific and unnatural immigration on us. North Indians are being employed in violation of labor laws. The revised Sarojini Mahishi report should be implemented to put a stop to all this." -S.G. Siddaramaiah, Former Chairman, Kannada Development Authority.

"It doesn't matter which field; all fields are filled with North Indians. They are taking away all the jobs. Carpentry and masonry have also been taken over. The native Kannadigas here are becoming unemployed, and the government should take steps to provide them with jobs." -Praveen Kumar Shetty, President, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike.

"Kannada should be the language of Duddi. Kannada can only be saved if Kannadigas become capitalists. However, more Rajasthani and Gujarati businessmen are emerging as strong competitors in the state. Their unity is such that local businessmen are going bankrupt due to price competition." -Rupesh Rajanna, pro-Kannada activist.

