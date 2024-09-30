Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ED files money laundering case against Karmataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land 'scam' case

    At the heart of the controversy is the alleged illegal allotment of compensatory land sites to Siddaramaiah's wife. It is claimed that more valuable plots in Mysuru were allocated to her in exchange for land that had been "acquired" by MUDA.

    ED files money laundering case against Karmataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA land 'scam' case AJR
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 7:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 7:21 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday (September 30) filed a case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam. The central probe agency's move comes after a complaint was filed by the state Lokayukta police, which has also initiated an investigation against the Chief Minister.

    The ED took cognisance of an FIR registered by the Mysuru-based Lokayukta police on September 27 and subsequently filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and Devaraju, the individual who sold land to Swamy. The land in question was later gifted to Parvathi, making it central to the investigation.

    This FIR was registered after a special court in Bengaluru directed the Lokayukta police to investigate the case. The court's order followed a ruling by the Karnataka High Court, which upheld Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's sanction to conduct a probe into allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 locations by the MUDA to Siddaramaiah's wife.

    At the heart of the controversy is the alleged illegal allotment of compensatory land sites to Siddaramaiah's wife. It is claimed that more valuable plots in Mysuru were allocated to her in exchange for land that had been "acquired" by MUDA. The opposition has pointed to these transactions as evidence of corruption and misuse of office, though Siddaramaiah has firmly denied these allegations.

    The ED, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), now has the authority to summon the accused for questioning and can also attach their assets if deemed necessary during the investigation. This case is part of the ED's broader mandate to tackle financial crimes, particularly those involving public figures and potential abuse of power.

    Siddaramaiah, 76, has responded defiantly, claiming that the case is politically motivated. He has suggested that the opposition is "scared" of him and has targeted him in an attempt to undermine his position. This, he said, is the first "political case" he has faced, and despite the court's order for an investigation, he has refused to step down from office.

    "I have nothing to hide," Siddaramaiah stated in a recent address, reiterating that he would fight the case legally and prove his innocence in court.

