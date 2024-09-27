Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MUDA land scam verdict is ‘politically motivated’: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan stirs row

    Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan's remarks on the High Court's verdict against CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land scam sparked controversy. He called the judgment politically motivated but later clarified he did not criticize the court, emphasizing the allegations against him were politically charged.

    MUDA land scam verdict is politically motivated says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan stirs controversy vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 11:32 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 11:32 AM IST

    Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan’s remarks regarding the High Court’s verdict against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land scam case have ignited a firestorm of controversy. In a cabinet meeting, Zameer raised objections to the court's decision, claiming it was politically motivated, and later expressed a willingness to apologize for his comments.

    On Wednesday, Minister Zameer Ahmed stated, “This verdict is a political judgment.” His assertion drew sharp criticism from the opposition BJP, who vehemently objected to his statement. Following this backlash, Zameer felt compelled to clarify his position, especially as senior Congress leaders voiced their discontent with his remarks.

    Karnataka withdraws general consent to CBI as BJP demands probe in MUDA land scam case

    In a follow-up statement on Thursday, Zameer clarified, “I did not specifically criticize the judgment itself. I believe the opposition parties are trying to do politics following the High Court’s decision.” His comments sought to distance himself from any implications that he was undermining the judicial system. 

    Shock for CM Siddaramaiah as Bengaluru court orders Lokayukta probe in MUDA land scam case

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded firmly to the unfolding situation, announcing his intention to conduct an investigation and mount a legal challenge. “All ministers stand with me. There is no question of resigning for any reason,” Siddaramaiah stated. Zameer reiterated in his press statement, “I have not commented on the court's decision. My argument was solely about the politically motivated charge against me.”

    During the cabinet meeting on Thursday, senior ministers openly expressed their dissatisfaction with Zameer’s initial remarks. In response to their concerns, Zameer stated, “I did not intend to imply anything negative about the court's verdict. My comments were based on my belief that these allegations were politically charged.”

