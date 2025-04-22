A Bengaluru road rage incident involving IAF Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose and biker Vikas Kumar has sparked controversy. CCTV footage contradicts the officer's claims, prompting an IAF statement and a police probe into the full sequence of events.

Bengaluru: A road rage incident in Bengaluru has become a national headline, involving Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose and biker Vikas Kumar. Both parties have made serious accusations, and determining fault requires a thorough legal investigation. However, based on publicly available information, several key developments have emerged.

Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose posted a video on social media, claiming that he and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutt, were verbally and physically assaulted by a biker. He alleged they were targeted because of a DRDO sticker on their car, quoting the biker as saying, "You DRDO people."

However, CCTV footage released later appears to contradict Bose’s claims. It shows Bose initiating the physical assault on Vikas Kumar, grabbing him by the neck, pushing him to the ground, and kicking him. Madhumita Dutt is also seen verbally abusing Vikas during the altercation.

A separate viral video adds another layer. In this video, Vikas is seen wearing a helmet, while Bose, with blood in his mouth, is shouting and agitated. This footage suggests that Vikas may have struck first, possibly during a scuffle. It is alleged that after an initial assault on his wife, Bose retaliated by using Vikas's helmet to attack him.

Video here

Vikas Kumar filed a counter-complaint, alleging that Bose's car hit his bike. He claims that upon questioning the incident, Bose exited the car, pushed him, grabbed his neck, and attempted to kill him. Based on this, Bose has been booked under serious charges, including attempted murder (BNS Section 109), physical assault, and intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace.

The Indian Air Force released an official statement on the matter, saying:

“An unfortunate incident involving an IAF officer happened in Bengaluru yesterday. The IAF is assisting the local authorities in investigating and following up the case to its lawful resolution.”

The statement indicates that the IAF is cooperating fully with the ongoing legal process.

Bengaluru police have classified the incident as a clear case of road rage, with no evidence supporting claims of language or regional discrimination. CCTV footage confirms a physical altercation involving both parties. Officials emphasised that the situation could have been avoided by both sides.

It’s important to note that the available CCTV footage lacks audio and does not show the moments leading up to the confrontation. Critical context, such as whether Vikas made initial threats or abusive remarks, is missing. Dashcam footage or additional video evidence could provide more clarity.

While Vikas Kumar's alleged rash driving and verbal exchange may have contributed to the escalation, Bose’s physical assault is severe and under legal scrutiny. Both individuals appear to have played a role in intensifying the incident.

A legal investigation is underway, and the final verdict will be based on the evidence. The police have emphasised that the case pertains to road rage rather than language or regional discrimination.

Note: This analysis is based on available public information. The final outcome of the legal investigation may differ.