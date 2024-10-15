Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Who is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? What’s his contribution to Karnataka?’, asks Minister Priyank Kharge

    In a heated exchange, Minister Priyank Kharge questioned BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s contributions to Karnataka. Chandrasekhar criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for returning government land, labelling it as a privilege for political families. Tensions escalated as BJP leaders attacked Congress's historical affiliations with extremism.

    Minister Priyank Kharge asks what was BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar contribution to Karnataka vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 1:54 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 1:54 PM IST

    In a heated exchange at the Vidhan Sabha on Monday, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge directed pointed questions towards BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar regarding his contributions to Karnataka. The discussion arose amid ongoing tensions between the BJP and Congress parties.

    Priyank Kharge highlighted the criticisms levelled against Mallikarjun Kharge, who serves as the Congress president. He emphasized that the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, had previously addressed the contributions of Mallikarjun Kharge to the state.

    Congress engages in illegal activities, allows 'friendly' builders to encroach, alleges Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    “Who is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? What has he done for Karnataka while serving as a minister at the Centre?” Priyank Kharge questioned.

    Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar questioned AICC leader Mallikarjun Kharge's decision to return government-allotted land in Bengaluru. In a tweet on Sunday, he expressed scepticism about the motivations behind this move. “Kharge Saheb has been elected 11 times. This gives his family the right to encroach on public land, a privilege seemingly afforded to certain dynasties within the Congress party,” he stated. He likened the situation to previous land-grabbing controversies in Haryana, asserting that the public views such actions by political families as a crime.

    The BJP leader pointedly remarked, “Today you have handed over 5 acres of land. Earlier, you called the allegations of land grabbing against you 'baseless.' However, by returning the land today, you have proven those allegations to be true.”

    Chandrashekhar's remarks did not end there. He also took a jab at Priyank Kharge, stating, “Mallikarjun Kharge has labelled the BJP as a party of terrorists. Yet, you have chosen not to respond to that.”

    'Mallikarjun Kharge has confessed to mistake by returning land': BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    The conflict intensified as BJP leaders, including Sudhanshu Trivedi, voiced their criticism of the Congress president. Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that Mallikarjuna Kharge’s family had “gifted government land to themselves.” He reminded the public of Congress's history, alleging that the party had previously attempted to distance itself from the actions of terrorists during the 26/11 attacks and expressed shock at the killing of their Italian national in the Batla House incident.

    Sudhanshu Trivedi added to the rhetoric, stating that the Congress party has a long history of supporting extremists while now accusing the BJP of similar affiliations.

