    'Mallikarjun Kharge has confessed to mistake by returning land': BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's family for returning a 5-acre plot allegedly encroached upon in Bengaluru, calling it an admission of guilt. He also accused the Congress of shielding extremists, intensifying political tensions between the two parties.

    Mallikarjun Kharge has confessed to mistake by returning land says BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 8:42 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar has strongly criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's family for returning a plot of land that was allegedly infringed upon in Bengaluru. Taking to social media on Sunday, Rajeev questioned the Kharge family’s move and its timing, saying it was an admission of guilt after years of denying any wrongdoing.

    "Kharge Saheb has been elected 11 times. Does this give his family the right to encroach on public land? It seems that for some dynasties in the Congress party, such actions are justified. We've seen this before in Haryana. But, to the people of this country, land grabbing by political families is nothing short of a crime," Chandrasekhar tweeted.

    'Deeply saddened by Haryana election loss': AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

    He further pointed out that despite Kharge's previous statement calling the land-grabbing allegations "baseless," the decision to return the 5-acre plot contradicts that defence. "Earlier, you said the allegations were baseless, but by handing over the land today, you’ve proven that the allegations were true," Rajeev remarked.

    The BJP leader didn't stop there, extending his criticism to Kharge's son, Priyank Kharge, and the Congress party's alleged extremist ties. "Mallikarjun Kharge has called BJP a party of terrorists, but there’s been no response from him on that," Rajeev said, highlighting the growing tensions between the two parties.

    Rajeev, along with BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, also brought up the Congress party’s history, accusing it of shielding extremists. "Kharge's family was gifted government land, but let’s not forget how the Congress tried to shield Pakistani terrorists responsible for the 26/11 attacks. And they were in disbelief when their Italian boss was targeted during the Batla House encounter," Rajeev tweeted.

    'Bitter display of spite': Amit Shah slams Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over remarks on PM Modi

    Sudhanshu Trivedi echoed these sentiments, stating, "The Congress party has consistently supported extremists, and now they are pointing fingers at us. Their hypocrisy is evident."

    This fiery exchange has fueled political debates as the BJP continues to target the Congress over land-grabbing accusations and allegations of supporting extremists. 

