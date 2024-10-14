Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress engages in illegal activities, allows 'friendly' builders to encroach, alleges Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar accuses the Congress government in Karnataka of land grabbing and encroachment of Bengaluru lakes. The National Green Tribunal is investigating the protection of Vibhutipura and Doddanekundi lakes.

    Congress engages in illegal activities, allows 'friendly' builders to encroach, alleges Rajeev Chandrasekhar
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 10:14 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 10:14 PM IST

    Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka engages in illegal activities like grabbing land for their families and allowing "friendly" builders to encroach upon Bengaluru's precious lakes.

    Several news reports have highlighted issues concerning two major lakes in Bengaluru, Vibhutipura and Doddanekundi. In his post, Chandrasekhar mentioned that these lakes were protected and revived during the BJP governments led by Bommai and B.S. Yediyurappa.

    Chandrasekhar further stated, "This is the parasitic nature of the Karnataka Congress. Shameful. Congress grabs power in the name of the poor. Then, they serve their families, builders, and contractors."

    Following numerous news reports about Vibhutipura and Doddanekundi lakes, the National Green Tribunal has initiated an investigation. The NGT has sought a response from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner and other officials regarding a Lokayukta report that identified blocked stormwater drains and encroachments in these lakes as major concerns.

    The NGT bench, headed by Justice Prakash Srivastava, noted the damaged entrance gate, destroyed fences, and illegal structures within the Vibhutipura lake premises. Flooding in Bengaluru during heavy rains has become common in recent years, attributed to the lack of desilting and encroachments on the city's lakes.

    Meanwhile, in another tweet, he criticized Anwar Manippadi for covering up the massive Waqf land scams in Karnataka, pointing out the lack of transparency in his report and the failure to address the corruption within the Waqf Boards.

    Earlier in an interview, Chandrasekhar stated, "During elections, Congress talks about the poor. Once in power, they grab land for their family members. How many disproportionate assets cases are against the Karnataka CM's wife? Kharge's son has returned five acres of land. This is the Congress party's policy."

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING India expels 6 Canadian diplomats amid tensions, orders departure by October 19 snt

    India expels 6 Canadian diplomats, including acting high commissioner; orders departure by October 19

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow shk

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row gcw

    India withdraws High Commissioner, diplomats from Canada amid escalating row

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj gcw

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt to set up 10 'Tourism Information Centers' in Prayagraj

    'Jis aurat ko devi batate ho, usi ka rape karte ho': Drama on TV debate over Islamic scholar's remark (WATCH) shk

    'Jis aurat ko devi batate ho, usi ka rape karte ho': Drama on TV debate over Islamic scholar's remark (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    NASA Europa Clipper blasts off on historic mission to search for alien life on Jupiter's icy moon (WATCH) snt

    NASA's Europa Clipper blasts off on historic mission to search for alien life on Jupiter's icy moon (WATCH)

    BREAKING India expels 6 Canadian diplomats amid tensions, orders departure by October 19 snt

    India expels 6 Canadian diplomats, including acting high commissioner; orders departure by October 19

    'No one is allowed to extort Pashtuns': Pakistan Army gets 2-month ultimatum to leave Pashtun lands (WATCH)

    'No one is allowed to extort Pashtuns': Pakistan Army gets 2-month ultimatum to leave Pashtun lands (WATCH)

    Dates to Almonds: Eat THESE 6 dry fruits in the morning to lose weight faster gcw

    Dates to Almonds: Eat THESE 6 dry fruits in the morning to lose weight faster

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow shk

    UP SHOCKER! 14-year-old girl allegedly raped, strangled, dumped in unconscious state in fields in Lucknow

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon