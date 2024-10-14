Congress engages in illegal activities, allows 'friendly' builders to encroach, alleges Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar accuses the Congress government in Karnataka of land grabbing and encroachment of Bengaluru lakes. The National Green Tribunal is investigating the protection of Vibhutipura and Doddanekundi lakes.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka engages in illegal activities like grabbing land for their families and allowing "friendly" builders to encroach upon Bengaluru's precious lakes.

Several news reports have highlighted issues concerning two major lakes in Bengaluru, Vibhutipura and Doddanekundi. In his post, Chandrasekhar mentioned that these lakes were protected and revived during the BJP governments led by Bommai and B.S. Yediyurappa.

Chandrasekhar further stated, "This is the parasitic nature of the Karnataka Congress. Shameful. Congress grabs power in the name of the poor. Then, they serve their families, builders, and contractors."

Following numerous news reports about Vibhutipura and Doddanekundi lakes, the National Green Tribunal has initiated an investigation. The NGT has sought a response from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner and other officials regarding a Lokayukta report that identified blocked stormwater drains and encroachments in these lakes as major concerns.

The NGT bench, headed by Justice Prakash Srivastava, noted the damaged entrance gate, destroyed fences, and illegal structures within the Vibhutipura lake premises. Flooding in Bengaluru during heavy rains has become common in recent years, attributed to the lack of desilting and encroachments on the city's lakes.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, he criticized Anwar Manippadi for covering up the massive Waqf land scams in Karnataka, pointing out the lack of transparency in his report and the failure to address the corruption within the Waqf Boards.

Earlier in an interview, Chandrasekhar stated, "During elections, Congress talks about the poor. Once in power, they grab land for their family members. How many disproportionate assets cases are against the Karnataka CM's wife? Kharge's son has returned five acres of land. This is the Congress party's policy."

