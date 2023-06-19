Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala opposes entry of Karnataka milk brand Nandini to state

    The Kerala government wrote to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Sunday (June 18) in an effort to oppose the entry of Karnataka-owned Nandini Milk to state. 

    Thiruvananthapuram: In an effort to address the conflict between the Milma and Nandini milk brands in the state, the Kerala government wrote to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Sunday.

    The popular Karnataka brand Nandini's arrival into the state, according to the LDF government, is something that it is worried about and will vehemently resist.
    Kerala has lodged a protest with the NDDB, according to state minister J Chinchurani for animal husbandry, dairy development, and milk cooperatives.

    She claimed that after the Centre intervenes in the situation, the state administration expects Nandini to reverse its plan to sell its milk and milk products in Kerala. "Any further steps will be taken by us after NDDB holds discussions with Nandini," the minister told a news channel.

    The minister claimed that because Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation's (KCMMF) Milma and Karnataka Milk Marketing Federation's (KMMF) Nandini are government-run entities, approval from the destination state should have been sought before travelling there.

    The minister claimed it was impossible to explain why Nandini was selling milk for about Rs 7 cheaper than Milma. 

    Chinchurani further ruled out the notion of Nandini obtaining milk from dairy farmers in Kerala, arguing that the state already has a sufficient number of dairy organisations operating under the cooperative system, all of which provide milk to Milma.

    When questioned about the position of the dairy farmers on the matter, the minister stated that many had been in touch with the government and claimed that only Milma should run in Kerala.

