Kolkata Metro: GOOD NEWS for commuters! Bowbazar Tunnel trial run to start on January 21

Good news for metro commuters

Tunnel work beneath Bowbazar is complete. The tunnel damage has been repaired. Now the trial run will begin. If all goes well, the first metro will run through the Bowbazar tunnel around 11 pm on Tuesday, January 21st.

Kolkata Metro's New Milestone

A new milestone will be created for the Kolkata Metro. The metro is about to create history. Because the Kolkata Metro's Bowbazar problem is a long-standing one.

First Phase Trial

According to Metro Rail sources, the metro will leave Sector Five at 11 pm and go to Mahakaran via the Bowbazar tunnel on Tuesday.

First Phase Trial Until 4 AM

The trial run will continue until 4 am, according to Metro Rail sources. The metro rail will run through the Bowbazar tunnel in phases.

Final Decision

A final decision on this matter will be taken on Monday. The metro authorities will take a decision after reviewing the entire situation.

Bowbazar Issues

While the metro's test run was conducted in the east-facing tunnel under Bowbazar, work was underway on the west-facing tunnel towards Sector Five-Howrah.

Work Completed in December

The tunnel work in this area was completed in December. Then the third line was electrified. Currently, trolley runs are being conducted.

Tuesday Night Crucial

Tuesday night is crucial for Kolkata Metro. Because the work was stopped for a long time due to the collapse of the tunnel in Bowbazar.

Regular Metro Service Start

According to Metro sources, if Tuesday's trial run is successful, the metro rail will be run experimentally for a few days. Then, if the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) gives clearance, the metro will run through this tunnel with passengers.

